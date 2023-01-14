Best places to shop and absorb flavours of 7 Indian cities, from Srinagar to Kochi

Colaba Causeway. Mumbai is a shopaholic’s paradise with designer labels, malls, shopping arcades and numerous flea markets catering to millions of people each day. (Photo courtesy Mumbai Tourism)

From a maze of bustling bazaars to swanky stores and luxurious malls, India’s shopping is as diverse as its culture. Our cities offer high-street as well as hyperlocal shopping experiences and specialties that often capture the flavour of the city.

Whether you’re looking to scrimp or splurge, here are India’s top 7 shopping destinations to visit for your next shopping spree.

1. Jaipur, Rajasthan

Popularly known as the Pink City, Jaipur celebrates shopping in all its hues. Bapu Bazaar, MI Road Market, Chaura Rasta, Nehru Bazaar and Chandpole Bazaar are gateways to the vibrant world of mirror work, Rajasthani bandhanis, lehariyas, tie-and-dyes, Batik prints, hand-printed papers, and traditional juttis. Other must-buys in this royal city include block-printed textiles of Sanganer and Bagru, exotic silverware, Jaipur blue pottery, stone carvings, Jaipuri quilts, bedspreads and ornamental home accessories. A world-famous centre for cutting and polishing precious and semi-precious stones, diamonds, kundan and thewa jewellery, Jaipur’s intricate craftsmanship is unparalleled. From intricately designed lac jewellery to exquisite trademark kundan pieces, the famous Johari Bazar is a jewellery lover’s delight.

(Photo: Evgeny Nelmin via Umsplash)

2. Srinagar, Kashmir

World-renowned for its picturesque beauty and stunning natural landscapes, this ‘Paradise on Earth’ also offers an unmatched shopping experience to its visitors. Well-known for its carpets and rugs, Pashmina shawls, Kashmiri embroidered handiworks, woollens, antique art and silverware, Srinagar’s popular shopping district Lal Chowk is a one-stop destination for time-pressed shoppers. It is highly recommended to shop at authorised shops or take the help of a local guide to ensure authenticity while buying Pashmina shawls.

For easy on the pocket options that also make for great gifts, consider the popular papier- mâché boxes and handicrafts, saffron and other spices, Kashmiri tea and dry fruits.

Other top areas to enjoy shopping here include Cottage Industries Emporium, JK Govt Handloom showroom, Main market area, Mughal Garden Road, and Polo Market.

Quraab pheran, with a Chinar leaf embroidered in Tilla. (Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)

3. Mumbai

Touted as the fashion capital of India, Mumbai is a shopaholic’s paradise with designer labels, malls, shopping arcades and numerous flea markets catering to millions of people each day.

Living up to its name, the City of Dreams offers literally everything your heart desires— from street as well as designer jewellery, clothing and footwear to electronics, antiques and vintage movie posters.

While each locality boasts countless bustling markets and malls, the most popular shopping spots include High Street Phoenix and Jio World Drive for high-end luxury; and Colaba Causeway, Fashion Street, and Bandra’s Hill Road and Linking Road for trendy, chic as well as funky fashion.

The famous Kolhapuri chappals and unusual, quirky items are your best takeaways as you jostle for space and shop till you drop in this city that never sleeps. The over 150-year-old Chor Bazaar is another favourite for vintage furniture, hookahs, gramophones and other eye-catching bargains.

At Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. (Photo: Share Yaar Now via Unsplash)

4. Kolkata, West Bengal

From exquisite textiles spun by rural weavers to the finest burnt-kiln terracotta handicrafts, Kolkata is an underrated shopping destination, albeit the largest one in East India.

This soulful ‘City of Joy’ offers exquisite handicrafts from North-Eastern states as well as its own signatures such as the iconic red-bordered (Lal-paar) sarees, Sholapith handicrafts, fine leather goods and silk from Murshidabad, among others.

Some of the famous places worth shopping at include Park Street, Dakshinapan Shopping Centre, Chowringhee road, Assam Craft Emporium and Nagaland Emporium.

Specialities here include the famous Bengali sweets, jute handicrafts, Darjeeling tea, Bankura clay horses, Kalighat paintings and brassware. To soak in the local vibe and for the best bargains, a walk through the crowded labyrinth of stalls in Kolkata’s famous New Market, and Barabazaar, the wholesale and retail hub, is a must.

Park Street (Kolkata Tourism)

5. Delhi

If there’s one city that offers an authentic shopping experience from India’s varied states, it’s Delhi. From emporiums of states such as Kashmir, Bengal, Punjab and others selling handicrafts and signatures unique to that state, to designer stores at glitzy malls as well as traditional and contemporary budget street shopping, Delhi has it all.

Unmissable shopping spots include the iconic Connaught Place and Khan Market, the leafy Santushti shopping complex, Delhi Haat for handicrafts, the lively Janpath market, South Extension, Hauz Khas Village, Chandni Chowk, INA Market and Sarojini and Lajpat Nagar for bargain street buys. Embroidered textiles and oxidised silver trinkets along with trendy Western wear and handbags are the most popular shopping picks.

Amar Colony furniture market and Kirti Nagar are your best bet for antique yet affordable furniture. There is no dearth of options if you’re looking to splurge - the extravagant DLF Emporio Mall, Select Citywalk and other sprawling shopping centres house most designers’ collections under one roof.

(Photo: Cottonbro Studios via Pexels)

6. Goa

With its sunny beaches, celebratory air and peaceful holiday vibe, Goa already tops the list of favourites for most people looking for a relaxing holiday. But there’s another reason to visit this cheerful party spot— the flea markets, night bazaars and beach stalls.

Visit the hugely popular Anjuna market and Calangute Market Square for artificial jewellery and trinkets, clothing, footwear, cashew nuts; and jute macrame, seashell, bamboo and fibre crafts and accessories.

Plan your trip so you’re there on a Saturday for the unmissable weekly Arpora Night Market held from 6 PM to midnight. Whether you’re looking for an original designer dress or silver body piercings, you’ll find it all here. With a selection of clothes, handicrafts, chunky jewellery, leather accessories, home décor and festoons on offer, complemented by live music and a variety of food, this is one of the best ways to experience the true Goan spirit.

Macrame lamps and dream catchers. (Photo: Jianying Vhen via Pexels)

7. Kochi, Kerala

Serving as Kerala’s industrial and financial capital, Kochi is the crowning jewel of the pristine state’s tourism landscape. Being a flourishing port for spice trade for centuries, it is no surprise that the shopping here is reflective of the city’s rich history, and spices remain the most sought-after items to purchase here.

Stock up on a vast array of fresh spices such as anise, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, bay leaves and pepper, along with must-buys such as cashew nuts, aroma oils, and Kerala’s signature banana chips.

While expansive malls such as Lulu mall and Centre Square Mall offer luxury shopping, the pulse of the city is felt in its lively streets—MG Road, Bazaar Road, Marine Drive and Broadway.

Kairali Emporium on MG Road is one of the most popular for artifacts and crafts which are unique to Kerala, such as Kathakali masks that make for great gifts and souvenirs to take back home.