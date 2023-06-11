The rise of bleisure travel: 9 destinations where you can combine business and leisure

Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: Dan Freeman via Unsplash)

As its name suggests, ​​bleisure travel is a trip that combines both business and leisure. In recent years, with the rise of hybrid work, bleisure travel has become very popular. In the post-pandemic world, people have the desire to explore the cities that they visit for work. Moreover, with business travel slowly getting back to pre-pandemic levels, bleisure travel is definitely here to stay. For this reason, we have rounded up the best destinations for bleisure travel.

These cities have some of the best business facilities in the world and offer unique experiences that enable travellers to make the most of their business trip. They also have numerous cultural landmarks and entertainment options. Here are the top nine Indian and international cities which are perfect for bleisure:

Abu Dhabi, ​​United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Nick Fewings via Unsplash)

​​​​Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is a well-known business hub in West Asia. The city is home to several multinational corporations and government institutions.

Abu Dhabi hosts several industry events, exhibitions, conferences, and forums, providing business travellers the opportunity to network with businesses from all over the world.

The city comprises a plethora of luxurious hotels apt for business guests. These include the ​​​​Emirates Palace, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, ​​​​Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche and Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotels and Villas.

After business meetings, travellers can unwind on the beautiful beaches of Saadiyat Island, participate in adventure activities at the theme parks of Yas Island, or immerse themselves in culture at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Zürich, Switzerland

Zürich, Switzerland. (Photo: Bells Mayer via Unsplash)

Zürich is the largest city in Switzerland and one of the most beautiful in the world. It is also the headquarters of numerous financial institutions and international organisations. Swiss International Air Lines flies directly from Mumbai and New Delhi to Zürich every day, making it convenient for Indian business people to travel to the city.

The city boasts state-of-the-art conference centres and world-class business facilities. Some of the best business hotels in Zürich are ​​The Renaissance Zürich Tower Hotel, Park Hyatt Zürich, and The Dolder Grand.

The Swiss Travel Pass, which includes unlimited travel by train, bus, and boat in over 90 cities and free admission to more than 500 museums throughout the country, makes it easy for travellers to explore Zürich after work meetings. Visitors can check out the picturesque Old Town Zürich.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo: Andreas Brucker via Unsplash)

Lisbon’s infrastructure, location, climate, and affordability make it an excellent destination for bleisure travel. Thanks to the city’s thriving startup scene, it is the venue of unique business events and conferences throughout the year.

Moreover, Lisbon has an efficient public transportation system and is well-connected to all the major cities. The city's locals are friendly to international travellers, and most speak English.

Lisbon comprises numerous hotels that are conveniently located. These hotels have excellent business facilities like conference rooms, high-speed WiFi, and concierge services. Myriad by SANA Hotels, Four Seasons Ritz, Epic Sana Lisboa Hotel, and ​​Hotel Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Lisbon come highly recommended for bleisure travel.

Business travellers can unwind by visiting Lisbon's awe-inspiring landmarks like the Belém Tower, the Jerónimos Monastery, and the Alfama district.

Mumbai, India

Mumbai, India. (Photo: Renzo D'Souza via Unsplash)

The bustling city of Mumbai is a melting pot of several industries, such as finance, entertainment, media, and technology.

India’s financial capital, this coastal metropolis offers abundant networking opportunities across various sectors.

​​Additionally, hotels such as the Taj Mahal Palace, Trident, Nariman Point, ITC Grand Central, The St. Regis Mumbai, Sofitel Mumbai BKC, and JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu are well-equipped to host business events and conferences.

In their downtime, business travellers can check out the city’s vibrant culinary scene and nightlife. Furthermore, they can visit Mumbai's art galleries or enjoy live performances at well-known theatres.

Singapore

Singapore. (Photo: Hu Chen via Unsplash)

Singapore’s Changi Airport is one of the best airports in the world, with extensive flight connections to major cities worldwide. Singapore’s largest industry is the manufacturing sector, followed by ​​banking and finance, international trade, real estate, and telecommunications.

The city houses the latest business facilities, including brand new convention centres, exhibition spaces, and conference venues, which makes it a convenient bleisure destination in Asia.

In Singapore, business travellers can visit the ArtScience Museum, Universal Studios Singapore, the S.E.A. Aquarium, and the Singapore Zoo.

Singapore is also a shopper’s paradise, offering a spectrum of high-end brands on Orchard Road and budget shopping on Bugis Street and malls like Mustafa Centre.

New York City

New York City. (Photo: Emiliano Bar via Unsplash)

The Big Apple has been the top bleisure city for years, and for good reason. The city is bursting with industries like finance, media, fashion and technology, making it the chosen destination for networking events, conferences, and industry events.

The most populated city in the US, NYC has a collection of sumptuous business hotels in every neighbourhood. Aman New York, The Peninsula New York, ​​The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue, The Pierre, A Taj Hotel, and Conrad New York Midtown offer well-appointed event spaces and conference rooms.

NYC is home to some of the most iconic historical and cultural landmarks globally, including the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, Central Park, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MoMA).

In addition, the city's restaurants and bars offer business travellers a slice of the glitzy American lifestyle.

London, United Kingdom

London. (Photo: Giammarco-boscaro via Unsplash)

London is easily accessible to the world through its airports — Heathrow, Gatwick, and Stansted. The city has one of the largest urban transport networks in the world, making it easy for business travellers to navigate their way around the city.

​​​​As Europe’s top city for business, London is primarily known for its financial centre. However, the city has a growing tech industry as well.

If you are travelling to London for work and have some time for leisure activities, you will be spoilt for choice. Travellers in London can see a West End show, visit historical landmarks or a museum, unwind in a park or go shopping at Oxford Street.

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: Florian Wehde via Unsplash)

The capital city of Thailand is a business hub in Southeast Asia. Bangkok has several convention centres, business hotels, and co-working spaces, making it easy for business travellers to work from the city.

Bangkok’s hotels are known for their modern facilities and impeccable hospitality. Some of the best hotels for bleisure travel include The Okura Prestige Bangkok, The Sukhothai Bangkok, The St. Regis Bangkok, ​​Centara Grand at CentralWorld, and Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

This bustling city offers bleisure travellers numerous fun activities for their downtime. Travellers can see the city’s famous cultural landmarks like the Grand Palace and the Jim Thompson House Museum, visit its colourful markets, indulge in wellness treatments, or experience the city’s thriving culinary scene and nightlife.

Coimbatore, India

Coimbatore, India. (Photo: Remi Clinton via Unsplash)

Coimbatore is a major industrial and commercial centre in south India. Renowned for its textile and engineering industries, the city is the venue for numerous conferences, meetings, and trade exhibitions.

Coimbatore has good infrastructure, convention centres, and business hotels that house well-appointed meeting rooms and high-speed internet. Our top picks of hotels in Coimbatore are ​​Vivanta Coimbatore, ​​​Radisson Blu Coimbatore, ​​Le Meridien Coimbatore, and Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Race Course, Coimbatore.

After meetings, travellers can visit the city’s temples, go shopping for traditional silk sarees and fabrics, or rejuvenate with a wellness treatment.

Moreover, the city is encompassed by the majestic Western Ghats and verdant greenery. Travellers can unwind amidst the beautiful natural landscape of Coimbatore. The neighbouring hill stations of Ooty and Valparai are also great leisure getaways!