Royal rendezvous: 6 most spectacular palaces in the world

National Palace of Queluz, Portugal. (Photo: PSML Wilson Pereira)

Visiting a palace while travelling is an excellent way to learn about a destination’s history and culture. Listed below are six of the most spectacular palaces in India and abroad. These exquisite palaces will transport you back in time, to the times of magnificent royal balls and lavish stately dinners.

Whether you are a history enthusiast, an architecture admirer, or simply someone who enjoys immersive experiences, these six grand palaces should be on your list of must-visit:

National Palace of Queluz, Portugal

National Palace of Queluz, Portugal. (Photo: PSML Luis Duarte)

The National Palace of Queluz was the residence of the Portuguese royal family — Queen D Maria I and her husband Dom Pedro III (prince regent).

About a 15-minute drive from Lisbon, this regal property exhibits a marriage of Baroque, Rococo and Neoclassical architectural styles.

This 18th century palace features a subtle façade with opulent interiors comprising stunning paintings, gold carvings, bespoke furniture and exquisite chandeliers.

One of the most striking rooms in the National Palace of Queluz is the Throne Room, where the royal family used to welcome their guests. Additional noteworthy rooms in the palace include the Royal Apartments, the Ambassador's Room and the Music Hall.

Moreover, this palace is home to well-landscaped gardens, which boast ​​beautiful flora and fauna, water bodies, and imposing classical mythological sculptures.

Palace of Versailles, France

Easily accessible from Paris’s city centre, the Palace of Versailles was the primary residence of the Kings of France from Louis XIV until the French Revolution in 1789.

Palace of Versailles, France. (Photo: Mathias Reding via Unsplash)

This palace is a UNESCO World Heritage site with over 2,000 royal rooms and thoughtfully-designed gardens.

The Palace of Versailles is an example of French Baroque architecture. Its grounds consist of a series of structures arranged around three courtyards. The primary wing is the State Apartments, which is adorned with vibrant paintings, sculptures, and furnishings.

Palace of Versailles, France. (Photo: Michael via Unsplash)

Furthermore, the Hall of Mirrors is the most well-loved room in the palace. It is a long room with 17 mirrors that reflect light from the expansive windows crafting a breathtaking visual spectacle.

The Belgadia Palace, India

The Belgadia Palace, Mayurbhanj district, Odisha. (Photo: The Belgadia Palace)

About a three-hour drive from Kolkata is the Belgadia Palace, a 19th-century, Victorian-era hill-top palace located in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, India. It is encompassed by a verdant forest, and offers unobstructed vistas of the surrounding hills.

The erstwhile royal family of Mayurbhanj has converted a section of the Belgadia Palace into a boutique hotel with palatial suites featuring age-old artworks and antiques exhibiting Odisha’s rich history.

The Belgadia Palace Hotel, Mayurbhanj district, Odisha. (Photo: The Belgadia Palace)

This 200-year-old palace features approximately 30 rooms, including the Durbar Hall, the Drawing Room, the Dining Room, and the Library.

Visitors can watch traditional dance performances, check out the nearby handicraft villages, or go on bird-watching trails.

Castle of Good Hope, South Africa

Castle of Good Hope, South Africa. (Photo: South Africa Tourism)

The Castle of Good Hope is a 17th-century pentagonal bastion fort in Cape Town, South Africa.

The oldest surviving colonial building in South Africa, the castle was built by the Dutch East India Company between 1666 and 1679 to protect the Cape of Good Hope from invaders.

This well-known landmark served as a government and military operations base for over two centuries.

Visiting the Castle of Good Hope offers a fascinating insight into Cape Town's past. Its architecture has Dutch, Portuguese, and British influences.

Presently, the Castle of Good Hope is a museum and is the venue of weddings and events.

Schönbrunn Palace, Austria

Schönbrunn Palace, Vienna, Austria. (Photo: Floor Van Lent via Unsplash)

Schönbrunn Palace is a Rococo palace located in Vienna, Austria. This UNESCO-listed palace was the summer residence of the Habsburgs, the erstwhile ruling family of Austria, Hungary, and the Holy Roman Empire.

The Schönbrunn Palace is renowned for its Baroque architecture, French-style gardens, and jaw-dropping city views.

We recommend taking a guided tour of the palace, which takes guests through about 40 of the total 1,441 ornate rooms. This tour gives visitors a glimpse into the lavish life of the Habsburg family.

Additionally, the Schönbrunn Palace’s gardens are worth checking out. These gardens offer a beautiful view of the palace grounds and comprise the Gloriette, a triumphal arch, and the Neptune Fountain.

Buckingham Palace, the United Kingdom

Buckingham Palace, the United Kingdom. (Photo: Ferdinand Stohr via Unsplash)

Situated in the City of Westminster, London, Buckingham Palace is the official residence of the British monarch.

Buckingham Palace is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world.

It boasts over 700 rooms, including staterooms, royal and guest bedrooms, staff bedrooms, and offices. The staterooms are open for public tours during the summer.

In addition, Buckingham Palace has one of the largest and most important art collections globally. This collection consists of paintings, statues, furnishings, and other artworks from around the world.

Buckingham Palace is also the venue of numerous events like the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony and the State Opening of Parliament.