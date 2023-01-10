MC Business Quiz January 10, 2023: Travel edit, Barack Obama breakfast cereal, and Around the World in 80 Days
Flex your brain's muscles with the travel edit of the MC Business Quiz. In this edition, a hotel started by Mormon missionaries, the history of two iconic Indian hotels, and more.
January 10, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
(Illustration by Suneesh K.)
Ravi Handa is an edtech entrepreneur who sold his startup to Unacademy. In the past, he was the first employee at Mindtickle and authored a quiz book - Biz World.