7 family-friendly destinations for a memorable vacation

As we find ourselves in the thick of summer, if you haven’t already planned your annual summer vacation, you’re in the right place.

Featuring distinctive destinations in India and abroad, this is your guide to an unforgettable summer filled with unique experiences for you and your little ones.

Here are seven family-friendly places in India and abroad for a memorable, last-minute summer holiday:

Los Angeles

Los Angeles with Mount Baldy.

There's more to Los Angeles than beautiful beaches and Hollywood. The sprawling city is also home to some of the best museums and cultural landmarks in the world.

The Petersen Automotive Museum showcases the history and culture of the automobile. The museum has over 300 vehicles on display, including classic cars, race cars, and unique motorcycles. The current exhibits cover themes such as Hollywood Cars, Supercars, and Alternative Power.

The visually arresting Griffith Observatory offers panoramic vistas of the city's skyline and hosts displays, exhibitions and movies on astronomy and space science.

Furthermore, the California Science Center, the Getty Center, ​​the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Aquarium of the Pacific are a few examples of the many educational experiences in Los Angeles.

Singapore

Merlion and the Singapore Skyline.

​​​​Singapore has numerous enjoyable educational experiences for children. The Singapore Botanic Gardens offers a variety of educational programmes for children aimed at fostering an appreciation and understanding of nature. The activities include the Young Naturalist Programme, which comprises a series of workshops that cover topics such as plant identification, biodiversity, and conservation.

Singapore's Bird Paradise is a well-loved tourist attraction that houses over 400 species of birds. The park has a range of educational sessions for visitors to enjoy, including guided tours, interactive exhibits, and shows featuring trained birds.

The Science Centre Singapore, ​​​​​​​​the ArtScience Museum, ​​the National Museum of Singapore and the ​​Gardens by the Bay also offer one-of-a-kind educational experiences.

Nice, France

Nice, France.

Known for its spectacular beaches, Nice is a popular destination for a family vacation. The Theatre de l'Alphabet is a great venue to introduce children to the performing arts. This theatre offers various courses for children.

At the Musée National du Sport, children can learn about the history of sports through pictures, paintings, sportswear, equipment and interactive activities.

Another place for a fun educational experience is Musée Matisse, where children can participate in art-discovery workshops and learn how to make gouache paper cut-outs.

In addition, the Nice Observatory has guided tours and workshops to introduce children to astronomy and space.

South Africa

Aerial view of sea point, Cape Town, South Africa.

The Rainbow Nation has always been immensely popular with Indian parents, especially since the country offers safe, entertaining, and educational experiences for all age groups.

Located in the Western Cape province, the Cango Caves provide a fascinating glimpse into the distinctive geological elements of the area. The caves’ expert team shares information about the history and formation of the caves, with details about its antiquities and rock paintings.

​​An award-winning aquarium, the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town is a great venue to explore and discover the awe-inspiring marine life that inhabits the Indian Ocean and the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Children can learn the basics of scuba diving and take ‘behind the scenes’ tours at the aquarium to learn more about marine life.

Maldives

Ile Beach, Maldives.

​​The Maldives is an idyllic island nation with numerous opportunities for children to learn and explore.

The country’s luxurious resorts have several educational courses and workshops for children. For instance, the Soneva Academy has educational programmes for children aged 12+ at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani hotels in the Maldives. The sessions cover a range of topics, such as the Marine Life of the Maldives, Zero Waste and Plastic Pollution in the Maldives, and The Night Sky in the Maldives.

Moreover, children can go on whale and manta ray watching excursions or snorkelling trips where they can closely see Maldives’ rich marine life.

New York City

New York City.

​​​​The Big Apple is an excellent destination for families with a diverse range of educational experiences to offer. In New York City, you can choose from numerous museums and cultural landmarks, depending on your children's interests.

The American Museum of Natural History is an iconic institution, which comprises several exhibits on natural history and science, including dinosaur fossils, meteorites, insects, and other live animals.

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is situated aboard the USS Intrepid aircraft carrier. It features exhibits, activities, and demos from the US Marine Corps, US Coast Guard, and even some antique military vehicles and aircrafts.

Additionally, the New York Public Library, the Empire State Building, the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration, and Central Park have educational activities for children.

Mumbai

Elephanta Caves.

This summer, if you’re travelling to Mumbai with children, we recommend checking out the Nehru Science Centre, Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Elephanta Caves, Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the newly opened Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Presently, the ​​Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is hosting the Tony Award® winning international Broadway musical — The Sound of Music (on till June 25) and a fashion exhibit titled ‘India in Fashion.’

​​The Elephanta Caves are ancient rock-cut caves on Elephanta Island. They are a UNESCO World Heritage site and are considered one of the most important archaeological sites in the country. They display intricate sculptures and carvings, which are some of the finest examples of Indian art from the ​​fifth to eighth centuries.