Goa emerges as top destination for travellers during Holi and Easter, shows Booking.com data

Goa emerged as the most booked destination between March 27 and April 4, according to a survey conducted by travel agency Booking.com. New Delhi and Jaipur secured the second and third positions, respectively on the list.

Following are the top ten locations, as per the survey, Indians travellers chose to celebrate the festival season:

Hotels and resorts continue to hold the spots for top accommodations. This is while alternative accommodations such as guest houses, hostels, and homestays also made the top five.

"We are seeing a heightened desire to travel where travellers are utilising long weekends to make travel plans on our platform across the country," Ritu Mehrotra, Regional Manager, South Asia at Booking.com said.

As per Mehrotra, with travellers optimistic about making the most of long weekends, there is also increased importance for health and safety, flexibility and diversity in experiences.

The travel industry is slowly bouncing back after being slammed by the pandemic last year. In fact, the scaled-up vaccination drive, despite a resurgence in COVID-19 positive cases, is fuelling hopes of summer travel bouncing back this year after a no-show in 2020.

For many of the online travel agencies, leisure travel is already at 70 percent of the pre-COVID-19 level.