Eastern Railways refurbishes two old train coaches into restaurants

Eastern Railway's Asansol Division has transformed two obsolete coaches into two swanky restaurants – Chai-Chun and Wow Bhojan.

The two restaurants were constructed by revamping two MEMU coaches and is open for both railway passengers and the general public.

The move is expected to help the division boost its coffers.



Shri Babul Supriyo, Hon'ble MP inaugurated India's First "Restaurant on Wheels" for Railway Passengers at Asansol Railway station on 26.2.2020 pic.twitter.com/lzMwTq8fnc

— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 26, 2020

While Chai-Chun will be offering tea and snacks will be served, Wow Bhojan is a proper 42-seater restaurant, offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Notably, this is not the first such venture of Railways. The Chennai Express in Tamil Nadu was the first rail coach turned into a restaurant by the Indian Railways and a similar initiative was taken by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department in 2015.

The East Central Railway (ECR) zone had also earlier modified an unused coach into a cafeteria.