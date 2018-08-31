A slice of Europe for the elite Indian traveler

Imagine traversing across Europe in trains complete with massive glass windows and top notch luxury. Especially, when it is just a flight away from the well-sourced Mediterranean. There is no way to tour Europe and not get awestruck by its unmanageable wealth of attractions in a single draw.

The diverse natural scenery, the ancient stone villages, the sunny beaches of Portugal, and mystical eastern flair of Turkey, will captivate every traveller. Those who wish to travel earlier in the season can visit southern destinations as well as the larger Mediterranean islands. Sardinia, Corsica, and Malta are scenic in April, with warm days and pleasant nights.

Mountain lovers should head to the Alps. Tour across central Europe ticking off France, Switzerland, Austria, northern Italy and tiny Liechtenstein from your bucket list or head out to lesser known yet beautiful coasts like the Baltic and Black Seas.

Once you experience the energetic nightlife and the magnificent museums, it’s time for sumptuous food. The Czech Republic is most famous for its great variety of beers, but the country serves up some tasty foods to soak up all that alcohol.