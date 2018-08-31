App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A slice of Europe for the elite Indian traveler

The diverse natural scenery, the ancient stone villages, the sunny beaches of Portugal, and mystical eastern flair of Turkey, will captivate every traveller.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

Imagine traversing across Europe in trains complete with massive glass windows and top notch luxury. Especially, when it is just a flight away from the well-sourced Mediterranean. There is no way to tour Europe and not get awestruck by its unmanageable wealth of attractions in a single draw.

The diverse natural scenery, the ancient stone villages, the sunny beaches of Portugal, and mystical eastern flair of Turkey, will captivate every traveller. Those who wish to travel earlier in the season can visit southern destinations as well as the larger Mediterranean islands. Sardinia, Corsica, and Malta are scenic in April, with warm days and pleasant nights.

Mountain lovers should head to the Alps. Tour across central Europe ticking off France, Switzerland, Austria, northern Italy and tiny Liechtenstein from your bucket list or head out to lesser known yet beautiful coasts like the Baltic and Black Seas.

Once you experience the energetic nightlife and the magnificent museums, it’s time for sumptuous food. The Czech Republic is most famous for its great variety of beers, but the country serves up some tasty foods to soak up all that alcohol.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 08:57 pm

tags #Culinary treats in Europe #Dream vacations #Globetrotting #Luxury Travel #Moneycontrol Travel #Travel Cafe #Travel to Europe #Travel Trends #Wanderlust

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.