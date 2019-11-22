Top five smartphones under 20000 that offer a stock Android experience

Motorola One Vision | Rs 15,999 | The Motorola One Vision is the last addition to our list. The Moto One Vision sports an FHD+ screen with a punch-hole notch on the top left. The phone gets a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. The Moto One Vision is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9609 processor and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with fast-charging support. Since the Moto One Vision is an older phone, it is hard to recommend with the recent arrival of the G8 Plus, unless your work demands more on-time, where the One Vision’s larger battery would shine.