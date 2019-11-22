Top five smartphones under 20000 that offer a stock Android experience

For when software is your main priority! Carlsen Martin 1/5 Nokia 8.1 | Rs 14,999 | The Nokia 8.1 was the first in the company’s lineup to receive the Android 10 update. And software apart, it is still a very capable phone. The dual cameras on the back perform well in different lighting conditions but tend to struggle in low light. The display supports HDR content, and the design feels premium with Gorilla Glass on the front coupled with an aluminium frame. Moreover, the Snapdragon 710 SoC is the fastest of all other phones on this list. 2/5 Moto G8 Plus | Rs 13,999 | The Motorola G8 Plus is the best Android One smartphone under Rs 15,000. It packs a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor at the helm. The handset also houses a 25-megapixel front shooter on the FHD+ screen’s waterdrop notch. The Snapdragon 665 SoC on this phone may not be the best in terms of performance but is as good as it gets when you demand a stock Android experience at this price. 3/5 Xiaomi Mi A3 | Rs 12,999 | At just Rs 12,999, the Mi A3 is the cheapest smartphone on your list. Like the G8 Plus, the Mi A3 adopts the triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an ultra-wide lens and depth sensor. Moreover, the handset packs a Super AMOLED display with a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in the notch on the front. However, the resolution on display isn’t FHD (1080p), instead, you get an HD+ (720p) display, which isn’t all that great. It also gets the Snapdragon 665 mobile platform paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. 4/5 Nokia 7.2 | Rs 16,500 | On paper, the recently released Nokia 7.2 doesn’t really do much to impress considering the recent price drop of the Nokia 8.1. However, barring performance, it is quite an impressive handset. The triple-camera setup on the back might easily be better than the dual cameras on the 8.1, while the phone itself is pretty impressive overall. Despite a few caveats, the Nokia 7.2 is not a bad phone but is just overshadowed by the cheaper and older 8.1. 5/5 Motorola One Vision | Rs 15,999 | The Motorola One Vision is the last addition to our list. The Moto One Vision sports an FHD+ screen with a punch-hole notch on the top left. The phone gets a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. The Moto One Vision is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9609 processor and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with fast-charging support. Since the Moto One Vision is an older phone, it is hard to recommend with the recent arrival of the G8 Plus, unless your work demands more on-time, where the One Vision’s larger battery would shine. First Published on Nov 22, 2019 04:59 pm