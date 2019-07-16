App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tonight’s lunar eclipse coincides with Guru Purnima, Apollo 11 launch date

It is also coinciding with Guru Purnima after 149 years, making the day very auspicious for Indian Hindus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image of lunar eclipse (Image: NASA)
Representational image of lunar eclipse (Image: NASA)

The world is set to witness a partial lunar eclipse on July 16. The eclipse will be cast when the Moon passes through the southern half of the Earth's shadow.

NASA has informed that the eclipse can be witnessed by people living in South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Indians will be able to see it from 12.13 am to 3:00 am on July 17. Notably, it will transit into a partial eclipse after 1.30 am. Also, the full eclipse will be best visible to people residing in the western and central region of India while the rest of India will be able to see the partial eclipse.

The penumbral lunar eclipse and partial lunar eclipse together will last for eight hours roughly. This year’s lunar eclipse holds added importance because it is the last eclipse of the year and coincides with one of the most important days for the scientific community – the launch of mankind’s first mission on the Moon. Apollo 11 was launched on July 16, 1969.

It has spiritual and traditional relevance for Indians as it coincides with Guru Purnima, making the day very auspicious. The last time Guru Purnima and lunar eclipse took place on the same day was 149 years ago.

A total lunar eclipse was witnessed last on January 21. The next one will take place two years later on May 26, 2021. While the Earth will witness penumbral eclipses until then, these will not be total or partial lunar eclipses.

So, what is a partial lunar eclipse?

An eclipse takes place when the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth are aligned. A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes in between the Moon and the Sun and casts its shadow on the former. This is possible only during full moon nights. NASA mentions that total lunar eclipses are very rare, as they only take place when all the three celestial bodies are perfectly aligned.

However, during partial eclipses, Earth’s shadow is cast on only a part of the Moon. The space agency states that at least two such eclipses take place every year, unlike a total lunar eclipse.

 
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 12:51 pm

tags #lunar eclipse #NASA

