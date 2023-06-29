This Taiwan eatery serves a dish named 'Godzilla' ramen with a crocodile leg. Watch

As per Taiwan News, a restaurant in Douliu City, Yunlin County, is serving "Godzilla" ramen. (Image: Yoyarlay/Facebook)

If you are someone with a weak stomach, we must warn you before you decide to watch this video. So, in another bizarre episode of dishes from China, a video of a “Godzilla” ramen has surfaced online. The dish got its unconventional name because it has a whole leg of a crocodile sticking out of it. Yes, you read that right.

As per Taiwan News, a restaurant in Douliu City, Yunlin County, is serving the baffling dish. A video of the same was shared on Facebook in which a woman can be seen relishing the ramen.

The “Godzilla” ramen is prepared by steaming or braising the front leg of the crocodile according to the news outlet.

In the clip, the woman said that the crocodile leg tastes like pork feet, while the dish's steamed version tastes like chicken.

The creator of the dish who is also the owner of the restaurant learnt to prepare the hot "witch soup" while visiting Thailand. It is also claimed that the ramen contains over 40 different spices.