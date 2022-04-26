English
    This restaurant was shut down for preparing samosas in toilet for 30 years

    April 26, 2022
    Authorities in Saudi Arabia shut down an eatery after discovering that it had been making samosas and other snacks in toilets for more than 30 years Gulf News reported.

    The Jeddah Municipality raided the eatery situated in a residential building which had been operating for more than 30 years. The workers had no health cards and were in violation of the country's residency laws, the report stated.

    It added that the restaurant used the washrooms to cook snacks and even meals.

    Reports also stated that the meat, chicken and cheese being used by the eatery had expired more than two years ago. Authorities had also spotted several insects and rodents spotted at the site.

    Officials from the municipality said it has sealed off several illegal restaurants and more than a tonne of food were confiscated and destroyed.

    In a similar case, a famous Shawarma restaurant in the same region was closed after a rat was spotted feasting on meat on top of a shawarma skewer, reported Gulf News.

    Outraged, social media users widely shared the video clip showing the rat on the shawarma skewer at a famous restaurant and demanded authorities to take stringent action against it. Accordingly, the authorities sealed the restaurant.



    #restaurant #Samosa #Saudi Arabia
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 08:59 pm
