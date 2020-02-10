App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is how Bill Gates' $600 million hydrogen-powered superyacht looks like

The liquid hydrogen-powered propulsion system gives it a range of 3,750 nautical miles, with a top speed of 17 knots.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bill Gates, the world's second-richest man, has ordered the world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht. The price of the superyacht is estimated to be over $600 million (Image: Sinot)
1/10

Bill Gates, the world's second-richest man, has ordered the world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht. The price of the superyacht is estimated to be over $600 million (Image: Sinot)

Named Aqua, it was recently unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show. (Image: Sinot)
2/10

Named Aqua, it was recently unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show. (Image: Sinot)

The liquid hydrogen-powered propulsion system gives it a range of 3,750 nautical miles, with a top speed of 17 knots. (Image: Sinot)
3/10

The liquid hydrogen-powered propulsion system gives it a range of 3,750 nautical miles, with a top speed of 17 knots. (Image: Sinot)

The owner's pavilion is arranged in an open-plan area of interlinked spaces that are divided by crafted wooden screens. (Image: Sinot)
4/10

The owner's pavilion is arranged in an open-plan area of interlinked spaces that are divided by crafted wooden screens. (Image: Sinot)

The windows are spanned across the entire floor-to-ceiling space and offer enough natural light and outside view. (Image: Sinot)
5/10

The windows are spanned across the entire floor-to-ceiling space and offer enough natural light and outside view. (Image: Sinot)

The owner's bedroom is located at the yacht's axis, while the pavilion is equipped with a bathroom, dressing room and a private spa section. (Image: Sinot)
6/10

The owner's bedroom is located at the yacht's axis, while the pavilion is equipped with a bathroom, dressing room and a private spa section. (Image: Sinot)

Its 'AQUA' room is located at the bow and offers a breathtaking view. (Image: Sinot)
7/10

Its 'AQUA' room is located at the bow and offers a breathtaking view. (Image: Sinot)

Its expansive VIP state rooms are designed to be spacious, luxurious, and comfortable and are detailed in minimalist Japanese beach-style setting. (Image: Sinot)
8/10

Its expansive VIP staterooms are designed to be spacious, luxurious, and comfortable and are detailed in minimalist Japanese beach-style setting. (Image: Sinot)

Sinot has equipped the Aqua's indoor health &amp; wellness with a hydro-massage room, a yoga space and workout floor and a massive, gym-wide door in the hull that opens to the ocean's surface. (Image: Sinot)
9/10

Sinot has equipped the Aqua's indoor health & wellness with a hydro-massage room, a yoga space and workout floor and a massive, gym-wide door in the hull that opens to the ocean's surface. (Image: Sinot)

The Aqua's core gets a circular staircase that winds from the top deck to the lower deck where the two liquefied hydrogen tanks are situated. (Image: Sinot)
10/10

The Aqua's core gets a circular staircase that winds from the top deck to the lower deck where the two liquefied hydrogen tanks are situated. (Image: Sinot)

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #Bill Gates #luxury #Sinot Aqua #Slideshow #superyacht #trends

