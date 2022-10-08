This glitch left UK man with an Uber bill of Rs 32 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Uber has corrected the fare back to the original assumption. (Representational)

A British man woke up to find a shocking Uber fare of over £35,000 (around Rs 32 lakh) for a 15-minute ride the night before because the destination accidentally picked up Australia.

22-year-old Oliver Kaplan, a chef, was meeting his friends for drinks at Witchwood, a pub in Ashton-under-Lyne around 6.4 km from his workplace in Buxton Inn, outside Hyde in Greater Manchester.

Uber app estimated the fare to be around £10 (a little over Rs 900) which Kaplan accepted. A hungover Kaplan, the next morning, then received the whopping bill charged to his debit card – an unsuccessful transaction due to insufficient funds.

"It was a 15-minute journey - tops - and the bill was said to be between £10 and £11, charged to my debit card. But when I woke up hungover the next morning, the last thing I expected was a charge of over £35,000!" Mirror quoted Kaplan as saying.

On reaching out to the customer care of Uber, Kaplan was informed by a stumped team that the location had somehow picked up Witchwood in Australia’s Victoria.

While it wasn’t immediately clear what had led to the erroneous destination, it can safely be assumed to be technical glitch.

Uber corrected the mistake and the fare was then adjusted back to the initial fare.