English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    These countries are polluting space the most, shows data. How does India rank

    Using data from NASA, German database company Statista has released a list of countries producing the most space junk.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 26, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST
    (Representational image)

    (Representational image)

    From worn down satellites to flakes of paint, space exploration leaves behind debris that poses a challenge to current and future programmes. Organisations like NASA have been actively involved in studying how its spaceflights are at risk from debris.

    Using data from NASA itself, German database company Statista has released a list of countries producing the most space junk.

    Russia was first, with over 7,000 rocket bodies and other debris, Statista reported citing data as of February 4, 2022 from NASA's Orbital Debris Quarterly News.

    Second was the United States with 5,216 pieces of debris. China stood third with 3,845.

    Japan, France and India took the fourth, fifth and sixth spots, respectively with 520, 117 and 114 debris pieces.

    Close

    The European Space Agency as a whole took the seventh rank (60 pieces). Eighth was the United Kingdom with one.

    Countries also generate harmful debris by using missiles to practice blowing up their own satellites. This has been done to test anti-satellite (ASAT) capabilities.

    One of the tools in use to deal with space debris is NASA's Bumper. It helps the agency determine how likely it is for a spacecraft to be damaged by debris in its operational lifetime.

     
    Tags: #NASA #space debris #space exploration
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 04:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.