The X Factor cancelled: Simon Cowell's iconic show ends after 17 years

Simon Cowell attends The X Factor - press launch at The Ham Yard Hotel in London.

The popular British reality TV show The X Factor has been dropped after being on air for 17 years. Created by Simon Cowell, The X Factor began broadcasting on September 4, 2004 with 445 episodes broadcast over fifteen series as of December 2, 2018.

The music competition show was produced by Fremantle's Thames and Cowell's production company Syco Entertainment. It was broadcasted on ITV from 2004 to 2018.

Confirming the development, an ITV spokesperson told Digital Spy, "There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage."

In February 2020, it was announced that the show would be placed on hiatus during 2020. It was later suggested by ITV bosses that the show's hiatus may be indefinite; pending Cowell's decision on when to recommence the competition.

As per the report, The X Factor averaged more than 14 million viewers at the height of its popularity. However, its fortunes declined at ITV as viewership steadily dwindled.

The announcement comes months after Cowell announced that he will produce a new musical game show called Walk The Line with ITV.

During the six-part series, participants will take to the stage to perform musical acts for a panel of judges headed by Cowell.

Cowell also has been a judge on Britain's Got Talent and American Idol.