The Tech Weekender: Toyota's Woven City, Mercedes' Avatar-inspired car and a flying taxi

The laptops at CES 2020 felt like a bit of a letdown after CES 2019 gave us the Alienware Area-51m and the ROG Mothership. But one Santa Clara-based chipmaker gave us plenty of reasons to be optimistic by unveiling the world’s first high-powered 7nm mobile processors and graphics cards. AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 series was arguably one of the biggest highlights at the show front. The Ryzen 4000 U and H series arrive with several improvements over their predecessors and will finally bring the fight to Intel in the laptop market. AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series brings eight-core, 16-thread mobile processors at never before seen prices. Moreover, the chipmaker also unveiled new mobile graphics based on the company’s new RDNA architecture by announcing both the RX 5600 and 5700 series would arrive on gaming laptops in the first half of 2020.