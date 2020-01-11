The Tech Weekender: Toyota's Woven City, Mercedes' Avatar-inspired car and a flying taxi

Presenting the ninth and best Tech Weekender yet, CES Edition (January 5 to January 11). Carlsen Martin 1/8 OnePlus arrived at its first-ever Consumer Electronics Show with an exciting new concept smartphone. The OnePlus Concept One is essentially a OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition with camera sensors that can be hidden under a glass. This glass can then switch from opaque to transparent when the camera app is turned on or off. As for how the tech functions, it is a standard electrochromic glass setup. Apart from the ‘invisible cameras’, the electrochromic glass also functions as a neutral density filter. An ND filter blocks light to capture a scene that would be too overexposed and bright in very bright sunlight. 2/8 Mercedes-Benz built a concept car at CES 2020, inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar world. The concept car, Vision AVTR (Advanced Vehicle Transformation) was developed in collaboration with the team that worked on the 2019 film ‘Avatar’. The German automaker described the car as a “living creature” capable of interacting with the driver as well as his/her surroundings. The car uses bionic sensors to communicate with the driver, and there’s no steering wheel, and so you literally become one with the vehicle. There are 33 “bionic flaps” on the back that communicate between the driver and outside world. The Vision AVTR truly seems like the automobile of the future. 3/8 CES 2020 marked the dawn of the foldable PC. From Intel's Horseshoe Bend prototype to Dell’s Concept Duet, there were quite a few foldable PCs on display, but only one of them was ready commercially viable. The world’s first foldable PC, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold has got an official launch timeline. The X1 Fold has a 13-inch OLED screen that can fold and bend into different configurations. The Bluetooth keyboard on the X1 Fold is sold separately and magnetically latches onto the bottom half of the display. The Lenovo X1 Fold runs on Windows 10 Pro. However, a version of the device with Windows 10X will arrive when it launches midway through the year. 4/8 The laptops at CES 2020 felt like a bit of a letdown after CES 2019 gave us the Alienware Area-51m and the ROG Mothership. But one Santa Clara-based chipmaker gave us plenty of reasons to be optimistic by unveiling the world’s first high-powered 7nm mobile processors and graphics cards. AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 series was arguably one of the biggest highlights at the show front. The Ryzen 4000 U and H series arrive with several improvements over their predecessors and will finally bring the fight to Intel in the laptop market. AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series brings eight-core, 16-thread mobile processors at never before seen prices. Moreover, the chipmaker also unveiled new mobile graphics based on the company’s new RDNA architecture by announcing both the RX 5600 and 5700 series would arrive on gaming laptops in the first half of 2020. 5/8 Samsung brought its first flagship killer smartphones (Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite) and several TVs, including a 292-inch The Wall, to CES 2020, but the Neon was undoubtedly the most exciting and frightening innovation the South Korean tech giant displayed at the show front. NEON is a digitally generated avatar with speech and facial gestures that can visually look and emote like a human. It is being called an ‘artificial human’. While the idea behind NEON is that it might be used as a concierge or service representative, the technology and business model is nowhere near ready. 6/8 Arguably one of the best innovations at CES 2020, the flying taxi attempts to tackle woes of traffic congestion. Hyundai Motor and Uber announced a partnership to develop a line of flying taxis for the Uber Elevate aerial taxi service. The two companies unveiled the S-A1, a full-scale model of the aircraft concept at CES 2020. The electrically “powered personal air vehicle”, PAV for short, is engineered to reach cruise speeds of 180 miles per hours with a cruising altitude of around 1,000 to 2,000 feet. It is designed to make trips up to 60 miles and can seat four passengers. 7/8 Twitter announced that it would be building a feature that allows users to hide replies to their tweets. The new feature will transform the way conversations created on the platform by giving the user more control over by letting him/her permanently hide replies. Michelle Yasmeen Haq, a senior product manager, discussing the conversation on his Twitter account, said, “We already see people trying to keep their conversations healthy by using block, mute, and report, but these tools don’t always address the issue. Block and mute only change the experience of the blocker, and report only works for the content that violates our policies.” 8/8 While every new innovation at the CES 2020, be it prototype or idea deserved recognition, none were as ambitious as Toyota’s Woven City. Yes, you heard right, Toyota’s vision of the future is a prototype community that will be built near Mount Fuji in Japan. At the heart of this prototype community, Toyota will adopt several future technologies, including robots, smart homes, self-driving vehicles that run on hydrogen fuel cells and other new forms of personal mobility. According to Toyota, there will be no human-drivers in the 175-acre plot of land that is the Woven City. First Published on Jan 11, 2020 04:29 pm