    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    This sprawling LA mansion could be the priciest home to be sold in US

    The mansion, called 'The One', will be listed at a price of $295 million in an auction in February. It comes with an infinity pool, nightclub and theatre.

    Moneycontrol News
    The mansion is unlike any residence in LA in terms of size and has appropriately been named “The One”. (Image posted on Instagram by Mark Angeles)

    A sprawling Los Angeles mansion, that includes an infinity pool, nightclub and theatre, could become the most expensive property to be sold in the United States when it goes up for auction in February, according to CNN.

    The mansion will be listed at a price of $295 million. It is unlike any residence in Los Angeles in terms of size and has appropriately been named “The One”.

    “The One” comprises 21 bedrooms and 42 bathrooms, according to Forbes magazine, which described it as more of a “private resort than a single-family home”.

    The mansion is twice as big as the White House, according to Forbes. Real estate agent Aaron Kirman told said living a lavish mansion like “The One”, a person would not even need to step out.

    “What we have learned from the pandemic is that a home is one of the most important aspects of life,” Kirman told Forbes. “It (the LA mansion) has everything one can imagine, including five swimming pools; a wellness center with a juice bar; large salon and spa; game rooms; bars; bowling alley; a full-size theater; golf simulator; rooftop; cigar lounge;  a charity pavilion or special event space; and numerous other astonishing amenities.”

    The master bedroom of the mansion is 5,500 square feet in size, which is twice as big as an average home in the United States, CNN reported.

    “The One” offers stunning ocean views. It has been created by Paul McClean, who has designed the homes of singer couple Beyoncé and Jay Z as well as fashion designer Calvin Klein.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Los Angeles #mansions #Real Estate
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 07:30 pm
