App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The cost of a car: Pros and Cons of petrol vehicles

While some have a distinct idea of what their preferences are, some find the difference between petrol and diesel engines confusing. For those planning to opt for a petrol vehicle in the future, you may need to know what you stand to gain or lose.

Advait Berde
Whatsapp

Vehicles have become an indispensable part of people's lives, be it for commercial or personal uses. While some have a distinct idea of what their preferences are, some find the difference between petrol and diesel engines confusing. For those planning to opt for a petrol vehicle in the future, you may need to know what you stand to gain or lose.

Pros:

A petrol engine packs a powerful punch in a small size. Unlike diesel engines, petrol engines can be tuned to make more power without the use of a turbocharger.

Petrol engines also have cheaper parts, making after-sales services rather affordable. Also, because most customers opt for petrol variants, parts are easily available.

Petrol engines are also quieter and smoother than their diesel alternatives. They also tend to emit lesser pollutants if maintained well.

Cons:

Petrol is expensive when compared to diesel and adds to the running cost of the car over the years. Also, because of the volatility of petrol, mileage of the car also suffers.

Petrol engines tend to clog up quickly and require maintenance more frequently. If not serviced regularly, petrol engines can deteriorate faster than their diesel counterparts.

Petrol is also subject to impurities, and if not purchased from a known pump can damage not only the engine, but also the fuel pump and injection system.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.