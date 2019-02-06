The cost of a car: Pros and Cons of petrol vehicles

Vehicles have become an indispensable part of people's lives, be it for commercial or personal uses. While some have a distinct idea of what their preferences are, some find the difference between petrol and diesel engines confusing. For those planning to opt for a petrol vehicle in the future, you may need to know what you stand to gain or lose.

Pros:

A petrol engine packs a powerful punch in a small size. Unlike diesel engines, petrol engines can be tuned to make more power without the use of a turbocharger.

Petrol engines also have cheaper parts, making after-sales services rather affordable. Also, because most customers opt for petrol variants, parts are easily available.

Petrol engines are also quieter and smoother than their diesel alternatives. They also tend to emit lesser pollutants if maintained well.

Cons:

Petrol is expensive when compared to diesel and adds to the running cost of the car over the years. Also, because of the volatility of petrol, mileage of the car also suffers.

Petrol engines tend to clog up quickly and require maintenance more frequently. If not serviced regularly, petrol engines can deteriorate faster than their diesel counterparts.

Petrol is also subject to impurities, and if not purchased from a known pump can damage not only the engine, but also the fuel pump and injection system.