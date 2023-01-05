Taylor’s Swift’s cat, worth $97 million, is world’s third richest pet. The first is…

Taylor Swift adopted Olivia Benson in 2014 (Image: taylorswift/Instagram)

Taylor Swift's pet cat is worth a staggering $97 million, according to a new report from All About Cats. Olivia Benson, one of Swift’s three cats, “earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads,” the report read.

A Scottish fold, Olivia Benson is named after a character on Law & Order: SVU. According to E! News, Taylor Swift has been a longtime fan of the NBC show. “I sit in my apartment and watch hours of that show,” she once said in an interview in 2011.

The American singer-songwriter adopted Olivia Benson, her third cat, in 2014. The furry feline is a regular on Swift’s Instagram and has starred alongside her in a Diet Coke commercial

Swift’s other cats are named Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button.

But even with a net worth of $97 million, Olivia Benson is not the richest pet in the world. That title goes to a German shepherd known as Gunther VI, who is owned by the Gunther Corporation.

Gunther VI owes his $500 million fortune to his grandfather, who was the beloved pet of the late German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein. When the countess died in 1992, she willed her fortune of $80 million to Gunther III, which has since grown with some smart investments on the part of Gunther Corporation.