Taking charge as BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly dons the blazer he got on his first day as India captain

Former India Cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly officially took charge as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India on October 23.

To make the very first day of him in office even more memorable, the former cricketer decided to wear a special blazer, and it sure did hog the headlines.

To mark the special day, Ganguly picked the blazer he had got after being appointed the captain of the Indian cricket team in the year 2000, after Mohammad Azharuddin’s ouster. The latter was indicted in a match-fixing scandal that took a toll on his career.

Speaking about his choice of clothes, Sourav Ganguly said: “I got this when I was the captain of the Indian cricket team, so I decided I would wear it. However, I never realised it would fit so lose on me now. But I got this when I was captain, so I decided to wear it today anyway.

He said this while speaking to reporters at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BCCI held in Mumbai, after officially taking charge as the new head of the regulatory body.

However, there are chances that Ganguly will serve in that post for just nine months as the new BCCI “Cooling Off” period clause mandates board officials to step down after holding office for six years.

The former sports star, who has played 113 test matches and 311 ODIs, is credited for leading India to 21 test wins. He has already served as the administrator for the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Speaking about his plans for the cricket association, he said: “I will do it my way. I will do it the way with no compromise on credibility, corruption-free, and same-for-all BCCI. That’s the way I led India and that’s the way I will take this organization forward.”