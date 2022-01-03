MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety exits his 'Twitter cave' for delightful exchange with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety, who is usually put up in his "Twitter cave" pointed out how his "followers per minute" was on an all-time high and thanked users for following his “mini entry on Twitter”.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
The exchange between Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal delighted Twitter users. (Image credit: Prosus)

The exchange between Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal delighted Twitter users. (Image credit: Prosus)


On New Year’s eve, not only did the country’s biggest food delivery apps offer great discounts, their CEOs also took to Twitter for a delightful exchange.

While the CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, is known for an active presence on Twitter, Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety posts mostly stayed limited to retweets until the New Year’s Eve when Majety decided to get out of his comfort zone (read: his “Twitter cave”).

When Moneycontrol’s Tech, Startups, and New Economy editor Chandra R Srikanth tagged both the CEOs in a tweet, Majety, pointed out that the competition was not a fair one as he was still "learning the ropes".

To which Goyal responded, "You will do amazing! Come on, let's do this.”

This exchange on Twitter collected hundreds of 'likes' and comments.

Later, Majety followed up with more tweets with updates on orders and an announcement that Swiggy completed 1.5 million orders and that on December 31, 2021, Swiggy clocked an order peak of 9,500 orders per minute, breaking its own record of 5,500 orders per minute the previous year.

Read more: Swiggy clocks over 9,000 orders per minute, Zomato crosses 7,000 orders per minute on New Year's Eve

In another tweet, Majety pointed out how on Swiggy's first New Year Eve in 2014, when it was a three-month-old food delivery platform, it clocked one order every three minutes. He even shared a referral code a few months later to pull in new users.

Zomato touched 7,100 orders per minute. Its previous record was over 4,000 orders per minute.

Read more: On New Year's Eve, a cake is being ordered on Zomato every second. Pic from 'war room'

Meanwhile, closer to midnight, Majety put out another tweet thanking users for following his “mini entry on Twitter”.

He signed off for the day thanking Swiggy’s restaurant and delivery partners, tech, operations, CC and support teams and the staff at Instamart pods, among others.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Deepinder Goyal #New Year Eve #NYE #Sriharsha Majety #Swiggy #Zomato
first published: Jan 3, 2022 03:05 pm

