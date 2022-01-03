Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety exits his 'Twitter cave' for delightful exchange with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

The exchange between Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal delighted Twitter users. (Image credit: Prosus)

On New Year’s eve, not only did the country’s biggest food delivery apps offer great discounts, their CEOs also took to Twitter for a delightful exchange.



Planning on getting out of my comfort zone ( my Twitter cave ) too today to share NYE tidbits on Swiggy :D https://t.co/iOPI2yZ5rK pic.twitter.com/1bS2wimSdC

— Sriharsha Majety (@harshamjty) December 31, 2021

While the CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal , is known for an active presence on Twitter, Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety posts mostly stayed limited to retweets until the New Year’s Eve when Majety decided to get out of his comfort zone (read: his “Twitter cave”).

When Moneycontrol’s Tech, Startups, and New Economy editor Chandra R Srikanth tagged both the CEOs in a tweet, Majety, pointed out that the competition was not a fair one as he was still "learning the ropes".



You will do amazing! Come on, let's do this.

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021

To which Goyal responded, "You will do amazing! Come on, let's do this.”

This exchange on Twitter collected hundreds of 'likes' and comments.

Later, Majety followed up with more tweets with updates on orders and an announcement that Swiggy completed 1.5 million orders and that on December 31, 2021, Swiggy clocked an order peak of 9,500 orders per minute, breaking its own record of 5,500 orders per minute the previous year.

In another tweet, Majety pointed out how on Swiggy's first New Year Eve in 2014, when it was a three-month-old food delivery platform, it clocked one order every three minutes. He even shared a referral code a few months later to pull in new users.



Over 1.1L users on the app at the moment ordering food and groceries right now! And this was me in 2015 sharing my referral code to get some new users https://t.co/BC48jfC3OH — Sriharsha Majety (@harshamjty) December 31, 2021



Zomato touched 7,100 orders per minute. Its previous record was over 4,000 orders per minute.

Meanwhile, closer to midnight, Majety put out another tweet thanking users for following his “mini entry on Twitter”.

OPM and all is great, but my new FPM ( followers per minute ) hit an all-time high too :D Thanks for following my mini entry on Twitter!!!— Sriharsha Majety (@harshamjty) December 31, 2021

He signed off for the day thanking Swiggy’s restaurant and delivery partners, tech, operations, CC and support teams and the staff at Instamart pods, among others.