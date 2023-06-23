Suresh Raina’s new restaurant will bring the flavours of India to Amsterdam

Suresh Raina is opening an Indian restaurant in Amsterdam (Image credit: @sureshraina3/Instagram)

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina announced today that he is opening a restaurant in the Netherlands. Raina Indian Restaurant will bring the best of Indian cuisine to Amsterdam, Suresh Raina said in a social media post announcing his new venture.

“I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes center stage,” he wrote while sharing a few pictures of the restaurant on Instagram. “Over the years, you've seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and genuine flavors from different parts of India straight to Europe's heart,” he added.



Suresh Raina described Raina Indian Restaurant as a celebration of genuine Indian flavours – from the “rich spices of North India to the aromatic curries of South India, Raina Indian Restaurant is a tribute to the diverse and vibrant culinary tapestry of my beloved country,” he wrote.

A menu on the restaurant’s website shows that it will serve seafood, vegetarian and meat dishes. The ‘Chicken curry dishes’ section of the menu, for example, includes classics like butter chicken and chicken korma, while the ‘Vegetarian side dishes’ section has paneer butter masala, dal makhni and jeera aloo, among other dishes.

The kitchen is led by a team of three chefs – Sunil Kumar, who specialises in north Indian curries; Omkar Singh, the ‘sweet mastermind’ in charge of desserts; and Dinesh Singh, master of the tandoor.

Raina is not the first cricketer to invest in the hospitality business. Virat Kohli is the owner of a restaurant chain by the name of One8 Commune, while Zaheer Khan owns Dine Fine in Pune.