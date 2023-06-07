Sunny Deol’s son Karan to marry Drisha Acharya: Date, venue and other details

Drisha Acharya and Karan Deol have reportedly been dating for six years

Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol, is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend. Karan Deol will tie the knot with Drisha Acharya in Mumbai later this month, according to several news reports. The two have reportedly been dating each other for several years now, with one friend close to the couple describing it as “a classic case of childhood romance.” Here is what we know about Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya and their upcoming wedding:

Who is Karan Deol?

Karan Deol is the son of actor Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja. He is the grandson of Bollywood superstar Dharmendra. Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will next be seen in Apne 2. Apne 2 also stars his uncle, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra.

Karan Deol is 32-years-old and completed his schooling from Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai. He also learned acting from Rahul Rawail's Acting School.

Who is Drisha Acharya?

Drisha Acharya is the great granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy. She is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy’s daughter Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to Basu Bhattacharya. Her mother is Chimoo Acharya, who is the daughter of Rinki Bhattacharya. Chimoo Acharya moved to Dubai in 1998 and opened her own events agency in 2002.

Drisha Acharya is the daughter of Chimoo Acharya and Sumit Acharya. According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied at Jumeirah College in Dubai and York University in Canada.

When will Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya get married?

The couple will celebrate their wedding over three days – from June 16 to June 18 in Mumbai. Preparations are in full swing for the grand event, with Dharmendra’s bungalow in Juhu seeing a flurry of activity.

“Karan and Drisha's wedding ceremony will happen between June 16 to 18 in Mumbai. The two have been in a committed relationship for over six years,” a source close to the couple told ETimes.

When was their engagement?

Drisha Acharya and Karan Deol reportedly got engaged on February 18, 2023.

What will be the venue of their wedding?

The couple has zeroed in on Taj Land’s End in Bandra, Mumbai, as the venue for their wedding reception, as per several unconfirmed reports. Their wedding celebrations are expected to be star-studded events with several celebrities from the Hindi film industry in attendance.