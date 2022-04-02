Student lists his 'soul' for sale as NFT. Allows it to be sacrificed to 'any deity'

Ethereum is Stijn van Schaik's chosen cryptocurrency for the sale of his "soul" NFT.

A 21-year-old Hague art academy student, Stijn van Schaik, has put his "soul" up for prospective buyers as an NFT on marketplace OpenSea.

Called the “Soul of Stinus”, the item is ready to be uploaded onto the blockchain and sold to the highest bidder, Crypto Insiders reported.

"Hello person, welcome to my profile. I am selling my soul on here. Feel free to ask me anything about me or my soul while I still own it," Schaik wrote on the marketplace.

Once the NFT is in the customer’s possession, Schaik added that he would be happy for the "soul" to be used in any way possible, too.

“Example uses of the Soul which would be permitted under these terms include (but are not limited to):...Sacrificing or offering said Soul, in whole or in part, to any deity or spiritual entity,” he wrote.

To facilitate the sale, Schaik has also created a website and put together a "sale of soul agreement" which sets out who the "soul" can be sold onto and how it can be used.

According to the document, it can be sacrificed or offered "in whole or in part, to any deity or spiritual entity".

The agreement also stated that the purchase would be "permanent and irrevocable except as given in the terms of this contract". "Buyer shall be the new owner of Stinus’ Soul for as long as the minted NFT exists," it added.

The aim of this "sale", Schaik said was to increase awareness about NFTs and cryptocurrency.

The bid for the "soul" NFT starts at 0.1 Ethereum, which -- at the time of writing this article -- was worth $347.