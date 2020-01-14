Spotlight on SRK's Bazigaar as AAP, BJP & Congress twitter meme-fest continues

The Delhi wing of BJP attacked the ruling Aam Admi Party and elucidated how the meme is a joke on the ruling party itself
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the three major contenders - Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have engaged in a Twitter meme battle, which going by the impressions are a hit.
The sparring parties have borrowed inspiration from ad films and popular Bollywood songs to woo voters ahead of the February 8 battle for ballots.
The most recent meme, first shared by incumbent AAP on January 12, used a screengrab of the 1993 Shahrukh Khan-starrer Bazigaar’s song ‘Chupana Bhi Nahi Aata’.
All the best Sir @ManojTiwariMP pic.twitter.com/C9oTfInf7u
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 12, 2020
Shortly after, Delhi BJP retorted with a fresh spin on the same meme, altering the parties depicted by each character. Attacking the ruling party in the national capital and elucidating how the joke is on AAP itself, the official twitter handle of the saffron party’s Delhi wing wrote:
Whoever is handling this account is writing Arvind Kejriwal’s political obituary. SRK was a manipulative villain in the movie who was plotting against Kajol & her family. He killed Kajol's sister.
And, in the end, he got killed for his sins. Same fate awaits Kejriwal in Delhi! https://t.co/Bv2mTHBD2N— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 12, 2020
Soon, Congress jumped on the bandwagon and wrote:
Dear @AamAadmiParty & @BJP4India,
As you can see in the picture, Kajol (Delhi) doesn't seem interested in either of you and is actually looking towards Congress! We assure you that we will rescue Delhi from both of you. https://t.co/PTxzvNg40L— Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) January 13, 2020
Last week, the three political parties amused netizens with their memes using an old Ambuja Cement advertisement. The meme, first posted by AAP, caught on and each party shared their own version of the same commercial, rewriting the characters to suit themselves.
KEJRIWALL pic.twitter.com/Jdp62d6ZHL
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 8, 2020
झाड़ू के झूठ और कमल की लूट से सावधान रहिये। https://t.co/k85F1Tqsxspic.twitter.com/0ZD0wPwgJM— Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) January 9, 2020