Spotlight on SRK's Bazigaar as AAP, BJP & Congress twitter meme-fest continues

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the three major contenders - Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have engaged in a Twitter meme battle, which going by the impressions are a hit.

The sparring parties have borrowed inspiration from ad films and popular Bollywood songs to woo voters ahead of the February 8 battle for ballots.

The most recent meme, first shared by incumbent AAP on January 12, used a screengrab of the 1993 Shahrukh Khan-starrer Bazigaar’s song ‘Chupana Bhi Nahi Aata’.



As you can see in the picture, Kajol (Delhi) doesn't seem interested in either of you and is actually looking towards Congress! We assure you that we will rescue Delhi from both of you. https://t.co/PTxzvNg40L — Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) January 13, 2020

The AAP IT team depicts Shahruk Khan as Kejriwal, Kajol as Delhi, and supporting actor Siddharth Ray as BJP. In the scene from the song that talks about unrequited love, Ray can be seen looking at Kajol with wistful eyes, while she is seemingly enticed by Shahrukh Khan.Shortly after, Delhi BJP retorted with a fresh spin on the same meme, altering the parties depicted by each character. Attacking the ruling party in the national capital and elucidating how the joke is on AAP itself, the official twitter handle of the saffron party’s Delhi wing wrote:Soon, Congress jumped on the bandwagon and wrote:Last week, the three political parties amused netizens with their memes using an old Ambuja Cement advertisement. The meme, first posted by AAP, caught on and each party shared their own version of the same commercial, rewriting the characters to suit themselves.