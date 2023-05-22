English
    'A touch of genius and greatness...': Rishad Premji reacts to Virat Kohli's hundred against GT

    Rishad Premji tweeted on Sunday night, thanking Virat Kohli for 'reminding us just how special you are,'.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 22, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
    Kohli Premji

    Rishad Premji (right) tweeted after Virat Kohli made his second consecutive hundred in IPL 2023 on Sunday.

    Virat Kohli's second consecutive century for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) might have gone in vain on Sunday, but his performance found him a fan in Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji.

    Premji tweeted on Sunday night, thanking the 34-year-old right-hand batter for "reminding us just how special you are".


    "A touch of genius and greatness on display at the match today. Thank you Virat Kohli for reminding us just how special you are," Premji wrote on Twitter on Sunday night.

    Kohli made 101 runs in 61 balls on Sunday to take RCB to 197 for 5 in their 20 overs. It was Kohli's seventh IPL hundred and he surpassed Chris Gayle (6) for the most number of hundreds made by any batter in IPL history.

    Despite the knock, RCB were knocked out from the competition as reigning champions Gujarat Titans chased the score down in the last over, thanks to a unbeaten 52-ball 104 from opening batter Shubman Gill.

    The result meant that five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians qualified for the 2023 IPL Playoffs due to a superior net run-rate and will play Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday. The Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier in Chennai on Tuesday.

