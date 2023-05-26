IPL 2023: JioCinema breaks record with over 1,500 crore video views in first seven weeks

JioCinema has 26 top brands partnering their digital streaming of IPL 2023. Scene from a JioCinema Tata IPL fan park.

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, has continued to break world records of digital sports viewing, as it clocked over 1,500 crore video views in the first seven weeks.

The first qualifier match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT), held on May 23, reached the highest ever concurrent viewership on IPL. In the final overs of the second innings, the concurrency soared to 2.5 crore, captivating a massive audience.

Tumbling records

This season has been a game-changer in terms of digital concurrency, surpassing the previous IPL record of 18.7 million viewers set in 2019. More than 13 matches this season have exceeded the peak concurrency benchmark of 18 million.

JioCinema breached the peak concurrency records of IPL twice before. On April 12, the platform clocked 2.23 crore peak during the Chennai Super Kings versus Rajasthan Royals match. Five days later, during Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Chennai Super Kings fixture, it surpassed its own record with a concurrency of 2.4 crore.

JioCinema released 360-degree viewing feature to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital. Viewers have enjoyed the unique language feeds including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, and Gujarati, digital-only features like Multi-cam, 4K, Hype Mode, and have revelled in exciting, action-packed and exclusive content including highlights, top player interviews with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Faf Du Plessis, Rashid Khan, David Miller through partnerships with top IPL teams.

JioCinema has 26 top brands partnering their digital streaming of IPL 2023, including Co-Presenting Sponsor Dream11; Co-Powered partner JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, Jio; Associate Sponsors Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar, Saudi Tourism, Spotify and AMFI.

