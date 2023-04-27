IPL 2023: Jason Roy fined for Code of Conduct breach in KKR-RCB match

English
    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2023 / 06:55 AM IST
    Kolkata Knight Riders opener Jason Roy was on Wednesday fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

    The English opener, who fired in a 29-ball 56 to propel KKR to 200/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore has admitted to the breach.

    "Roy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct," IPL Media stated.

    The incident happened during KKR's 21-run win over RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here.

    For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding, it added.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Tags: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2023 #Jason Roy #KKR #RCB #Sports
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 06:55 am