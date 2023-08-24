FIDE World Cup 2023: World No 1 Magnus Carlsen wins maiden World Cup, Praggnanandhaa finishes as runner-up

Grand Master Magnus Carlsen became the new world chess champion after defeating India's 18-year-old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in FIDE World Cup Chess Championship 2023 on August 24. Carlsen beat the Indian grand master 1.5-0.5 in the tie-break after the classical games ended in a stalemate.

Praggnanandhaa is the runner-up of the event. He has faced Carlsen earlier too, where he challenged the five-time world champion, and defeated him thrice in the last six months.

After a nail-biting set of matches spanning for the last two days in draw and extending to two tie-breaks today, the five-time world champion clinched his first world cup title and a prize money of $110,000.

The second 25+10 tie-break game ended in a draw in 22 moves as the Norwegian legend played it safe after he had won the first, displaying his end-game skills. It is also Carlsen's first World Cup triumph, having won the World Championship five times.

Not to forget, Praggnanandhaa enjoyed an incredible run in the tournament. He beat, among others, world 2 Hikaru Nakamura and 3 Fabiano Caruana. By winning the silver medal, Praggnanandhaa also secured a ticket to the FIDE Candidates slated for 2024.

In the second tie-break rapid game, Norway’s Magnus Carlsen and India’s R Praggnanandhaa agreed to a draw, making the World number 1 a first-time World Cup winner. According to GM Daniel Naroditsky, the draw is not for lack of effort from Praggnanandhaa.

“The one thing you cannot criticise Pragg for in this tournament is lack of effort. He has put every ounce, every iota of energy on the chessboard. This event has lasted a month,” Naroditsky said while commentating on the game for Chess24.

Carlsen overcame a stiff challenge from his 18-year-old Indian opponent in the first tie-break game, winning it in 45 moves. He overcame the problems he encountered due to Praggnanandhaa's enterprising play to turn the tables and seize the advantage.

Praggnanandhaa, thus, became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

Looking at Praggnanandhaa's rise to the World Cup final, legendary Garry Kasparov, the king of 64 squares of his time, had earlier lauded him and his mother's efforts towards his making.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kasparov had earlier posted "Congrats to @rpragchess — and to his mother. As someone whose proud mama accompanied me to every event, it's a special kind of support! The Chennai Indian defeated two New York cowboys! He has been very tenacious in difficult positions."

Meanwhile, speaking to a weekly news magazine, Anand was quoted as saying that he was amazed by the fact that most of the current lot possesses a 2,700-plus Elo rating, especially below 20 years of age, terming it "special".

"I'm throwing in the title early, but they are a golden generation. They are all in the 2,700-plus group (Elo rating). And they're all under 20. That just does not happen; it's really something special." He was also delighted by the prospect of seeing many Indians competing at an event, compared to his time.