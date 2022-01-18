Unmukt Chand becomes first Indian male cricketer to play in Australia's Big Bash League

Unmukt Chand, a right-handed 28-year-old batsman, made his BBL debut against Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL. (Image credit: Melbourne Renegades)

Former U-19 World Cup winning skipper Unmukt Chand on Tuesday became the first Indian male cricketer to play in Australia's Big Bash T20 League as he made his debut for Melbourne Renegades.

The 28-year-old Chand, a right-handed batsman, made his BBL debut against Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL.



Enter: Chand

We're 2-138 after 15 overs. Need 45 from 30.#GETONRED pic.twitter.com/QepbaeWBu1 — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) January 18, 2022

"The new colours suit you, @UnmuktChand9," Renegades tweeted.

Chand, under whose leadership India had won the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2012 in Australia, retired from all forms of Indian cricket in August last year, making him eligible to play leagues overseas.