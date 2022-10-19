English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Watch: Shaheen Afridi back to his toe-crushing best

    T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz bears the brunt of Shaheen Afridi's brutal pace.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    October 19, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
    Shaheen Shah Afridi put on a fast-bowling masterclass against Afghanistan in the powerplay with figures of 2/4 in two overs. (Image: @pct_vibes/Twitter)

    Shaheen Shah Afridi put on a fast-bowling masterclass against Afghanistan in the powerplay with figures of 2/4 in two overs. (Image: @pct_vibes/Twitter)


    Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is hitting full steam just in time for its opener against arch-rival Pakistan.

    In today's warm-up game against Afghanistan, Afridi put on a fast-bowling masterclass in the powerplay with figures of 2/4 in two overs.

    His two wickets included a toe-crushing yorker to trap opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz plumb in front of the wicket. Afridi's vicious yorker not just dismissed Gurbaz but also injured the Afghanistan captain.

    Afghanistan would hope the injury isn't too serious as Gurbaz is very crucial to set the tone for the team at the top of the innings.

    Pakistan, meanwhile, would take comfort in Afridi's progress.

    Close

    Related stories

    Only a few months ago he was pretty much ruled out from the T20 World Cup after he suffered a serious injury while fielding in a Test match against Sri Lanka. He subsequently missed the Asia Cup as he was in the process of his rehabilitation.

    In early October, the PCB broke the good news that Afridi had progressed better than expected and he would be joining the Pakistan squad in Brisbane on October 15.

    And with the high-intensity clash against India just a couple of days away, Pakistan fans will be feeling very confident with Afridi leading the line. The last time Afridi bowled to the Indian batting lineup in a T20 World Cup, the lanky quick enjoyed success by ripping through KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma's defences before snapping up Kohli as Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

    He will be the man to watch yet again on Sunday, at the MCG, if the weather gods play sport.
    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    Tags: #Shaheen Afridi #T20 World Cup #T20 World Cup 2022
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 10:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.