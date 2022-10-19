Watch: Shaheen Afridi back to his toe-crushing best

Shaheen Shah Afridi put on a fast-bowling masterclass against Afghanistan in the powerplay with figures of 2/4 in two overs. (Image: @pct_vibes/Twitter)

Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is hitting full steam just in time for its opener against arch-rival Pakistan.

In today's warm-up game against Afghanistan, Afridi put on a fast-bowling masterclass in the powerplay with figures of 2/4 in two overs.

His two wickets included a toe-crushing yorker to trap opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz plumb in front of the wicket. Afridi's vicious yorker not just dismissed Gurbaz but also injured the Afghanistan captain.

Afghanistan would hope the injury isn't too serious as Gurbaz is very crucial to set the tone for the team at the top of the innings.

Pakistan, meanwhile, would take comfort in Afridi's progress.

Only a few months ago he was pretty much ruled out from the T20 World Cup after he suffered a serious injury while fielding in a Test match against Sri Lanka. He subsequently missed the Asia Cup as he was in the process of his rehabilitation.



A toe crushing yorker from Shaheen, gets Gurbaz and he was taken off the field in the shoulder by a team-mate. pic.twitter.com/L0nJ3lZ55l

— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 19, 2022

In early October, the PCB broke the good news that Afridi had progressed better than expected and he would be joining the Pakistan squad in Brisbane on October 15.

And with the high-intensity clash against India just a couple of days away, Pakistan fans will be feeling very confident with Afridi leading the line. The last time Afridi bowled to the Indian batting lineup in a T20 World Cup, the lanky quick enjoyed success by ripping through KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma's defences before snapping up Kohli as Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

He will be the man to watch yet again on Sunday, at the MCG, if the weather gods play sport.