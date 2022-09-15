English
    Shane Warne's daughter slams TV series based on his life: 'Beyond disrespectful'

    Australian spin legend Shane Warne died of a heart attack in March this year, leaving his former teammates and fans in shock.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 15, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
    Brooke Warne, Shane Warne's 25-year-old daughter, had shared a throwback photo on September 13 to remember him on what would have been his 53rd birthday. (Image credit: Brooke Warne: Instagram)

    Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne's daughter has criticised as disrespectful a television series based on his life, which is set to air next year.

    Australia's Channel 9 recently announced a mini-series titled "Warnie" as a tribute to the cricketer who died in March this year.

    “Our Warnie mini-series we know will be a celebration of the life of an extraordinary Australian -- a man who lived life large and loved passionately," a spokesperson for Channel 9 told The Guardian.

    "We have enormous respect for Shane and all his achievements, and our hope is all Australians including Warnie’s family will feel the program honours his legacy and life," they added.

    But the announcement did not go down well with Shane Warne's eldest daughter Brooke, who took to Instagram to express anger at the dramatisation of his life just months after his death.

    brooke warne-ImResizer

    “Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family? Who did so much for Channel 9?" she posted to her Instagram stories on September 14. "Now you want to dramatise his life and our families (sic) life 6 months after he has passed away? You are beyond disrespectful.”

    Before Brooke Warne, her father's manager James Erskine had also opposed the idea of producing TV shows about the cricketer's life, The Guardian reported.

    Spin legend Shane Warne died of a heart attack in March, leaving his former teammates and fans in shock.

    He was in Thailand at the time of his death. A state memorial was held for him after his body arrived in Victoria.

    The cricketer is survived by his three children --  daughters Brooke and Summer and son Jackson.
