Watch: Saudi Arabia fans 'mock' Argentina with famous celebration



Saudi Arabia fans with the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in front of the Argentines. pic.twitter.com/XUMhD9GqSQ

— TC (@totalcristiano) November 22, 2022

Argentina slumped to a shocking defeat on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia ran out 2-1 winners despite being a goal down. Saudi turned the game on its head in a five-minute spell in the second half thanks to goals from Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari to give the Middle Eastern side its greatest win.

The Saudi fans in the stadium, and across the world, were delighted by the performance and had more to celebrate after King Salman announced a public holiday on Wednesday for all workers and students in the country. The Saudi fans exiting the Lusail Stadium celebrated in the best way possible in front of the Argentines.

They did the "Siiii" celebration that is a trademark to Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is Lionel Messi's arch-nemesis and the Saudi fans were rubbing the defeat in the South Americans' faces by doing his celebration.

End of an era

Ronaldo and Messi have been battling one another over the last 15 years for team and individual honours, with the duo having a stronghold on the Ballon d'Or awards; Messi has seven Ballons d'Or while Ronaldo has five. However, this is likely to be the last World Cup for both players as they aren't getting any younger.

Argentina is the second favourite to win the World Cup while Portugal is billed as one of the dark horses for the trophy.

Will either of them cement their legacy by signing off as World Cup champions?