Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Arjun Tendulkar emulates father with debut ton

Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar became the second batsman from his family to score a century on his Ranji Trophy debut after the 23-year-old scored 120 (207) on Wednesday in Porvorim. The 23-year-old all-rounder, who is also making his first-class debut for Goa, was dismissed caught and bowled by Rajasthan's Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

His father, Sachin Tendulkar - widely regarded as the "God of Cricket" -- scored his maiden first-class century on debut as a 15-year-old in 1988, when he reached three figures against Gujarat for Mumbai.

Arjun Tendulkar is donning the Goa colours in the Ranji Trophy after moving away from Mumbai at the beginning of the season in search of regular playing opportunities. Before his move, he represented Mumbai in white-ball cricket, featuring in only two T20s for the state team.

And the move paid off as Arjun performed reasonably well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament for Goa, being the team's second-highest wicket-taker behind Lakshay Garg with ten wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 5.69.

He made a bigger impact for Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is the 50-over format tournament, where he ended up as the team's leading wicket-taker with 7 scalps in 8 matches at an average of 32.37 and an economy rate of 4.98.

While Arjun Tendulkar is yet to play an IPL match for his franchise Mumbai Indians, he will hope his good performances could be the catalyst for his debut in the upcoming season.