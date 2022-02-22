English
    'On grounds of humanity': Wriddhiman Saha says won't reveal identity of journalist who threatened him

    The Indian Cricketers Association earlier in the day condemned the threatening message sent to Wriddhiman Saha..

    PTI
    February 22, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
    Wriddhiman Saha received widespread support after he shared the threatening messages on Twitter.

    Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday decided not to reveal the identity of the journalist who had sent him a threatening message. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Saha said he will keep the journalist's name with himself on grounds of "humanity".

    "I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn't want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name," Saha wrote.

    "My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back.

    "I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude."

    Wriddhiman Saha was dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka and is unlikely to be considered for selection in the future with the Indian team management looking to groom a youngster as back-up wicketkeeper.

    The Indian Cricketers Association earlier in the day condemned the threatening message sent to Saha. The BCCI on Monday said it will probe the matter. The 37-year-old has played 40 Tests since making his debut in 2010.
