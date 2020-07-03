No reason to doubt integrity of 2011 World Cup final, says ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will not launch an investigation into match fixing claims linked with the 2011 World Cup final due to a lack of supporting evidence, anti-corruption unit general manager Alex Marshall said on Friday.

Former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage said last month that the final, which India won against Sri Lanka by six wickets in Mumbai, was fixed by "certain parties".

Sri Lanka's special investigation unit has since questioned former captain Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, who scored an unbeaten century in the final, and ex-chief selector Aravinda de Silva before the probe was called off.

"At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," Marshall said in a statement.

"We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the World Cup final 2011.

"We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we will review our current position."