you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MS Dhoni's retirement | Sakshi reacts to Mahi's announcement

After his announcement, social media was filled with post from fans, fellow team mates and former cricketers thanking his contribution to Indian cricket.

Moneycontrol News

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. His announcement which came via his Instagram handle shocked many.

After his announcement, social media was filled with post from fans, fellow team mates and former cricketers - thanking his contribution to Indian cricket.

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi, too, reacted to the announcement and posted a  heartfelt post on her own Instagram account.

"You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead," Sakshi wrote along with a picture of MS Dhoni looking at a sunset.

Sakshi also added a quote from an American poet Maya Angelou in her post.

"People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."



The former Indian skipper already announced his retirement from test cricket in 2014. But, his retirement news brought the curtain down on his ODI and T20 International career.

The man from Ranchi will, however, be remembered as as one of the finest to have ever played the game. For India, he played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.

Dhoni will be remembered as a leader even after he gave up his official tag of the leader, as a nonconformist who made risks look like a well-thought-out strategy and his instincts rarely failed him.








View this post on Instagram


Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 12:26 pm

tags #India #M S Dhoni #Sakshi Dhoni #Sports

