Leeds United legend Norman Hunter passes away after contracting coronavirus

Leeds United on April 17 said its former star player Norman Hunter, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has passed away at the age of 76.

Hunter was also part of England's 1996 World Cup winning squad and played in 28 matches.

"He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman’s family and friends at this very difficult time," the club said in a statement.

Hunter made 540 appearances for Leeds, and also represented Bristol City and Barnsley. He had a stellar career having been part of the sqaud that won two First Division titles, a League Cup, two Fairs Cups, and an FA cup to top them all. After retirement, he managed the Tyes and Rotherham as well.

The UK has registered 1,03,093 positive coronavirus cases so far estimating 13,729 deaths due to the global pandemic.