Coronavirus pandemic: Former Pakistani first-class cricketer dies of COVID-19

Pakistani first-class cricketer, Zafar Sarfaraz, aged 50 has lost his life due to Coronavirus at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar on April 13.

According to a report on geo.tv, Sarfaraz was tested positive on April 7 and had spent the last three days on a ventilator. His demise makes him the first Pakistani cricketer to succumb to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

With his left-handed batting and slow left-arm orthodox bowling, Zafar played first-class from 1988 to 1994, and List A cricket from 1990 to 1992.

He scored 616 runs from 15 first-class matches representing Peshawar and scored a total of 96 runs from his six ODI games before announcing his retirement in 1994.

After his on-field career had come to an end, Zafar went on to coach both, the seniors and Under-19 teams of Peshawar in mid-2000s.

Zafar was the brother of late Akhtar Sarfaraz, who himself represented Pakistan in four ODIs between December of 1997 and October of 1998.

Zafar's tragedy follows Pakistani squash player Azam Khan's death, which also occurred due to COVID-19 last month. Currently, Pakistan has over 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases including 96 deaths.