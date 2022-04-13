'Not getting married till RCB wins IPL trophy': woman's poster at match is viral

IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK: The woman held up the poster at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. (Image credit: @hp_mode2/Twitter)

An image of an ardent fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), holding up a poster, vowing not to get married until her favourite team wins a trophy at Indian Premier League (IPL), has caught the internet’s attention.

The woman was seen holding up a handwritten poster that said, “Not getting married till RCB wins IPL trophy”, on Tuesday evening at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Navi Mumbai.

RCB has never lifted an IPL trophy so far. The team fan's poster at the DY Patil Stadium was shown on television screens several times, making it instantly viral on social media. The image triggered reactions of all sorts from amused IPL fans.

Here is how the internet reacted to the RCB fan holding up the poster:



Now this is very serious!#RCB you are playing with her future. Pls for her. Sake do something and win this #IPL2022 so that this lady can get married.#KGF2 #KGFChapter2 #BeastFDFS pic.twitter.com/3k6LQt1c1O — Nisha (@Nisha69339688) April 13, 2022





Me who worried about my disputed carrier & somehow trying to find any kind of solutions...and literally not intrested in any relationship...!!

Family: When will you get married??

.

. Me : " Not getting married till RCB wins an #IPL trophy..." — Krishna Nayak (@imkrishna108) April 13, 2022



Not getting married till RCB wins pic.twitter.com/WwvC5T3gmB — Darshik Joshi (@DarkSide_Jolly) April 12, 2022





not RCB fan

I die hard #cskian FYI

But i just need a reason to not getting married — Ashwini_Dave48

CSK beat RCB, posting 216 for four and ending their four-match losing streak. Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube put on a 165-run stand off 71 balls for the third wicket as Chennai scored 216-4. In reply, Bangalore was restricted to 193-9.





