    'Not getting married till RCB wins IPL trophy': woman's poster at match is viral

    IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB: CSK (Chennai Super Kings) beat RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore), posting 216 for four and ending their four-match losing streak.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 13, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
    IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK: The woman held up the poster at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. (Image credit: @hp_mode2/Twitter)

    An image of an ardent fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), holding up a poster, vowing not to get married until her favourite team wins a trophy at Indian Premier League (IPL), has caught the internet’s attention.

    The woman was seen holding up a handwritten poster that said, “Not getting married till RCB wins IPL trophy”, on Tuesday evening at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Navi Mumbai.

    RCB has never lifted an IPL trophy so far. The team fan's poster at the DY Patil Stadium was shown on television screens several times, making it instantly viral on social media. The image triggered reactions of all sorts from amused IPL fans.

    Here is how the internet reacted to the RCB fan holding up the poster:

    CSK beat RCB, posting 216 for four and ending their four-match losing streak. Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube put on a 165-run stand off 71 balls for the third wicket as Chennai scored 216-4. In reply, Bangalore was restricted to 193-9.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CSK #IPL #IPL 2022 #RCB
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 08:31 am
