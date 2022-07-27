India hosts 44th Chess Olympiad: Venue, star players and mascot

The 44th Chess Olympiad begins on July 28. (@IndiaSports/Twitter)

India is set to host the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu beginning July 28. Here is all you need to know about the tournament.

Participants

As many as 349 teams from 187 countries, including the United States and Russia, will come to India for the tournament. Russia and China will not participate in the event.

Star players

The tournament will witness the participation of star players like Norway's Magnus Carlsen (the reigning world champion).

India is fielding six teams for the high-profile chess tournament. Prominent players include P Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi, SL Narayanan, K Sasikiran and R Praggnanandhaa.

Representing the United States team will be Fabiano Caruana, Levon Aronian, Wesley So, Leinier Dominguez, Irina Krush and Sam Shankland, among others.

What are they playing for?

Participants in the Open section will compete for the Hamilton-Russel Cup. Women players will compete for the Vera Menchik Cup.

Where will the tournament take place?

The venue of the 44th Chess Olympiad is the Four Points by Sheraton resort in Mamallapuram

Where can you watch it?

The tournament will be telecast by Doordarshan.

Who is the event's mascot?

A horse named Thambi.