English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    India hosts 44th Chess Olympiad: Venue, star players and mascot

    44th Chess Olympiad: India is fielding six teams for the event.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 27, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST
    The 44th Chess Olympiad begins on July 28. (@IndiaSports/Twitter)

    The 44th Chess Olympiad begins on July 28. (@IndiaSports/Twitter)

    India is set to host the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu beginning July 28. Here is all you need to know about the tournament.

    Participants

    As many as 349 teams from 187 countries, including the United States and Russia, will come to India for the tournament. Russia and China will not participate in the event.

    Star players 

    The tournament will witness the participation of star players like Norway's Magnus Carlsen (the reigning world champion).

    Close

    India is fielding six teams for the high-profile chess tournament. Prominent players include P Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi, SL  Narayanan, K Sasikiran and R Praggnanandhaa.

    Representing the United States team will be Fabiano Caruana, Levon Aronian, Wesley So, Leinier Dominguez, Irina Krush and Sam Shankland, among others.

    What are they playing for? 

    Participants in the Open section will compete for the Hamilton-Russel Cup. Women players will compete for the Vera Menchik Cup.

    Where will the tournament take place? 

    The venue of the 44th Chess Olympiad is the Four Points by Sheraton resort in Mamallapuram

    Where can you watch it? 

    The tournament will be telecast by Doordarshan.

    Who is the event's mascot? 

    A horse named Thambi.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #44th Chess Olympiad #Chess #Tamil Nadu
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 01:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.