IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Highlights: England beat India by 8 wickets to win the series

Chahal starts with a quicker delivery but Morgan reads it early and finds the gap on the leg side for a FOUR. He then finds some great turn on the 3rd delivery as the ball evades everybody going between bat and pad for 3 byes. There’s a big appeal for a stumping as Root misses the ball and Dhoni has the bails off in a flash. The third umpire however spots that Chahal overstepped the line and instead of celebrating a wicket India have to now face free hit. Root makes full use of the free hit thumping it over midwicket for a FOUR. 15 runs come off the over as England get past the 200-run mark.

England 211/2 after 35 overs.