you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 07:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics! FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Croatia, as it happened

Catch a glimpse of all the action from the Group D clash between Argentina and Croatia at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Croatian supporters pose for pictures inside the stadium before the start of the match.
1/11

Croatian supporters pose for pictures inside the stadium before the start of the match.

Former Argentina player Diego Maradona in the stands cheering his countrymen on.
2/11

Former Argentina player Diego Maradona in the stands cheering his countrymen on.

Argentina players pose for a team group photo before the match.
3/11

Argentina players pose for a team group photo before the match.
Croatia players pose for a team group photo before the match.
4/11

Croatia players pose for a team group photo before the match.
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic misses a sitter as he heads wide from close range.
5/11

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic misses a sitter as he heads wide from close range.

Croatia's Ante Rebic scores their first goal following a howler from Argentina keeper Caballero in the 53rd minute.
6/11

Croatia's Ante Rebic scores their first goal following a howler from Argentina keeper Caballero in the 53rd minute.

Argentina's Lionel Messi attempts to score with Croatia's Danijel Subasic and Ivan Rakitic in front of him.
7/11

Argentina's Lionel Messi attempts to score with Croatia's Danijel Subasic and Ivan Rakitic in front of him.
Croatia's Luka Modric scores their second goal with a beautiful strike in the 80th minute.
8/11

Croatia's Luka Modric scores their second goal with a beautiful strike in the 80th minute.

Croatia's Ivan Rakitic scores their third goal in stoppage time.
9/11

Croatia's Ivan Rakitic scores their third goal in stoppage time.

Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected after the match.
10/11

Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected after the match.
Croatia's fans celebrate after the match.
11/11

Croatia's fans celebrate after the match.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 07:54 am

tags #Argentina #Croatia #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #Slideshow

