In pics! FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Croatia, as it happened

Catch a glimpse of all the action from the Group D clash between Argentina and Croatia at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Croatian supporters pose for pictures inside the stadium before the start of the match. 2/11 Former Argentina player Diego Maradona in the stands cheering his countrymen on. 3/11 Argentina players pose for a team group photo before the match. 4/11 Croatia players pose for a team group photo before the match. 5/11 Croatia's Mario Mandzukic misses a sitter as he heads wide from close range. 6/11 Croatia's Ante Rebic scores their first goal following a howler from Argentina keeper Caballero in the 53rd minute. 7/11 Argentina's Lionel Messi attempts to score with Croatia's Danijel Subasic and Ivan Rakitic in front of him. 8/11 Croatia's Luka Modric scores their second goal with a beautiful strike in the 80th minute. 9/11 Croatia's Ivan Rakitic scores their third goal in stoppage time. 10/11 Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected after the match. 11/11 Croatia's fans celebrate after the match. First Published on Jun 22, 2018 07:54 am