Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 11:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hand of God: The legendary move of Maradona in 1986

Moneycontrol News

Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona died of a cardiac arrest on November 25. He was 60.

Maradona had died after suffering a heart attack at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, those close to him confirmed.

He was regarded as a gifted midfielder. In fact, his pinnacle of glory arrived when he captained Argentina to win the World Cup in 1986.

What Maradonna is most remembered for is a goal he scored in an Argentina v England game in the 1986 Fifa World Cup.

What is the Hand of God?

The story goes that during the match, Maradona had scored twice against England. Maradona went up for a header in the 51st minute of that match, as the ball went off his arm and into England's goal.

However, the umpires on the field missed the clear violation and the goal stood.

It is during this time that Maradona famously said: “A little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God,"

Through the years he reflected publicly on his greatness and on his weaknesses, publishing books of photos and quotes about himself and hosting a television show.

"Soccer is the most beautiful and healthy sport in the world. Soccer shouldn't have to pay for my mistakes. It's not the ball's fault," he said.
