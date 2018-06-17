GER vs MEX FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Mexico stun World Champions Germany

Live now
86' Substitution - Germany: Werner - out ; Brandt - in
85' Yellow card! Hummels (Germany)
83' Yellow card! Muller (Germany)
79' Substitution - Germany: Plattenhardt - out ; Gomez - in.
73' Substitution - Mexico: Guardado - out ; Marquez - in
66' Substitution - Mexico: Lozano - out ; Jimenez - in
60' Substitution - Germany: Khedira - out ; Reus - in
59' Sustitution - Mexico: Vela - out ; Alvarez - in
40' Yellow card! Moreno (Mexico)
36' Goal! Lozano (Mex) : Germany 0 - 1 Mexico
24' Yellow card! Kimmich (Germany)
What a game that was! Stay tuned as we bring you all the action as Brazil and Switzerland clash at the Rostov arena.
Full time! The Central Americans have stunned the World Champions! Germany for all their shots on goal just couldn't find a way past Ochoa who was brilliant. Lozano's first half strike proved enough for Mexico to secure all three points.
92' Corner! Germany win their eight corner and everyone including Neuer is up there to challenge for it. Mexico manage to head it out.
92' Muller sends in another shot and once again Ochoa is there to collect the ball. The Mexican goalkeeper has been spot on with his positioning today.
90' +3: Three minutes added on for Germany to find an equalizer. This has been a heroic display from Mexico.
89' Hits the pole! Brandt has been electric ever since he's come on. He plays through Reus whose shot is blocked. The ball is somehow bundled towards Brandt at the edge of the area and the German winger swivels and connects perfectly with the volley but sees his shot hit the pole.
88' What a chance! A cross from Kimmich is bang on the head of Gomez but the German somehow manages to head wide!
86' Substitution - Germany: Werner - out ; Brandt - in
85' Yellow card! Hummels (Germany)
84' Kroos shoots from distance again and Ochoa gets his body behind the ball before collecting it on the second attempt. Germany are struggling to break through into the area.
83' Yellow card! Muller (Germany)
82' Gallardo storms forward and threads a pass to Layun who has space but drags his shot wide of the goal again. How many opportunities can Mexico let go here?
80' Another counter and this time it's three-against-two in Mexico's favour. The through ball ends up clipping Hummels feet. Mexico are finding themselves in great positions to score another.
79' With Germany attacking Layun finds himself with the ball on a one-on-one situation with Hummels. He runs out of steam however and ends up shooting over the bar from distance.
79' Substitution - Germany: Plattenhardt - out ; Gomez - in.
77' Kross threads a pass to Draxler who plays a lovely dummy and then shoots but Alvarez throws himself in front of the shot. That looked like it was going in. Mexico throwing everything at the ball.
76' Kimmich picks out Kross at the edge of the area and the Germans shot is just wide of Ochoa's near post.
74' Rafael Marquez makes a bit of history here as he comes on. He takes on the armband equaling the record of captaining a country at five World Cups.
73' Substitution - Mexico: Guardado - out ; Marquez - in
71' Reus tries to cushion a cross back into the area and Gallardo ends up getting hit square in the face and goes down. Reus gets the ball back but this time volleys from a tight angle sending the ball flying over the bar.
69' Penalty? Mexico once more set out on a lightening counter attack and this time Hernandez is played through. Hummels is trying to nick the ball off him and Hernandez is sent flying over the ball in the area. The referee sees no foul in it. Mexico have looked really dangerous on the break.
67' Shot! Ozil chips a ball into the box and it's flicked onto the feet of Werner who finds himself in space at the far post. The young German is a tad to slow to react as he sees his effort going flying over the crossbar. He should've rolled that into the back of the net.
66' Substitution - Mexico: Lozano - out ; Jimenez - in
64' Boateng chips one ball into the box and Kimmich who surprisingly is in the center of the area, acrobatically puts in a bicycle kick sending the ball looping towards the top corner. Ochoa scrambles to palm the ball away but it's a little too high.
63' Mexico thread a great ball through between the German defenders but Neuer who as usual is playing higher up the pitch comes out to sweep it to safety.
62' So a defensive change for Mexico with Alvarez coming on and an attacking move from Germany replacing Khedira with Reus. Which coach's move will pay-off?
60' Substitution - Germany: Khedira - out ; Reus - in
59' Sustitution - Mexico: Vela - out ; Alvarez - in