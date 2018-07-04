FIFA World Cup 2018: England vs Colombia, as it happened

Catch a glimpse of all the action from the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 encounter between England and Colombia at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 Colombian fan enjoying the pre-game atmosphere inside the Spartak Stadium, Moscow. (Image – Reuters) 2/13 England players pose for a team group photo before the match. (Image – Reuters) 3/13 Colombia players pose for a team group photo before the match. (Image – Reuters) 4/13 England's Harry Kane scores their first goal from a penalty. Kane also won the penalty for his team when Carlos Sanchez bundled him over in the area during a corner. (Image – Reuters) 5/13 Colombia's Radamel Falcao reacts after being shown a yellow card by referee Mark Geiger. There were eight yellow cards shown during the match, no other game at the 2018 World Cup has seen more. Colombia received six yellow cards, the most by any side in a single game at the 2018 tournament. (Image – Reuters) 6/13 England's Jordan Pickford pulled off an excellent save to deny Uribe in stoppage time. However, it wasn’t enough as Colombia would go on to equalise from the resulting corner. (Image – Reuters) 7/13 Colombia's Yerry Mina scores their first goal. He rose above Maguire and headed into the ground as the ball bounced over Trippier stationed at the post and found the roof of the net. (Image – Reuters) 8/13 England's Danny Rose reacts as his shot goes wide deep into extra time. Neither side could score in extra time forcing the game into a penalty shootout. (Image – Reuters) 9/13 Colombia's David Ospina saves a penalty from England's Jordan Henderson during the penalty shootout. (Image – Reuters) 10/13 Colombia's Mateus Uribe misses a penalty during the shootout, his shot towards the top right corner hit the underside of the bar and bounced out. (Image – Reuters) 11/13 England's Jordan Pickford saves a penalty from Colombia's Carlos Bacca during the shootout. Bacca decided to go down the middle but Pickford who dived right extended his arm to make the save. (Image – Reuters) 12/13 Colombia's David Ospina reacts after England's Eric Dier scores the winning penalty during the shootout. Dier sealed England’s first ever win via penalties in the World Cup. (Image – Reuters) 13/13 England's Jordan Pickford celebrates with team mates after they beat Colombia 4-3 via penalties to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament. (Image – Reuters) First Published on Jul 4, 2018 07:31 am