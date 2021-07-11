MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
auto refresh
July 11, 2021 / 06:17 AM IST

Copa America 2020 Final Argentina vs Brazil Live: Di Maria scores as Argentina draw first blood

Argentina is looking to lift their first title since winning the Copa America in 1993. For Brazil and Neymar, it is about making a statement ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Will this be Messi’s year? The Barcelona and Argentina captain is one step closer to getting his hands on an elusive international trophy as Argentina beat Colombia on penalties to reach the Copa America final. But he will be up against his close friend and former Barcelona teammate Neymar who are favourites to win the trophy on home soil. After loses in the finals of Copa America 2007, 2015, 2016
and the FIFA World Cup in 2014, Messi will be looking to turn things around for Argentina. But they are up against a strong Brazilian side led by Neymar who have the home advantage even though the Maracana stadium is only filled to 10% capacity.
  • July 11, 2021 / 06:46 AM IST

    60': It is all Brazil at the moment. Argentina are very sloppy in midfield as they fail to hold on to the ball. Even the defence appears to be shaky. 

  • July 11, 2021 / 06:41 AM IST

    54': Richarlison comes close to scoring, but is saved by Martinez, who continues his fine form from the semi-final game against Colombia. Argentina are looking very shaky in defence. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 11, 2021 / 06:40 AM IST

    50': Lo Celso goes into the book. Following the break of play fro Messi and Di Maria, Neymar breaks on the counter but is brought down by a hefty challenge from Lo Celso. 

  • July 11, 2021 / 06:37 AM IST

    49': Di Maria and Messi combine to cause problems for Brazil, but the attack breaks down. Every time either of them get the ball, there is a sense of purpose to the attack. Brazil's goal could be breached again. 

  • July 11, 2021 / 06:31 AM IST

    46': Second-half resumes. Firminho has been brought on for Brazil. It is an attacking change by Coach Tite. Firminho is on for Fred. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 11, 2021 / 06:29 AM IST

    Copa America Final Argentina vs Brazil Live: The last time Argentina scored first against Brazil in Copa America was in the 2004 final. But they eventually lost to Brazil in penalties following a 2-2 draw. 

  • July 11, 2021 / 06:21 AM IST

    Copa America Final Argentina vs Brazil Live: Half-time. Di Maria's twenty-first minute goal is the difference between the two sides as they break at half-time. Not too many chances created in the match, but Argentina have taken the game to Brazil so far. It is a physical match, as expected, with two yellow cards so far. Argentina will be looking to add to their lead as a one goal advantage will not be enough against this strong Brazilian side. Neymar hasn't had much of an impact on the game so far. He will be looking to turn things around in the second half. 

  • July 11, 2021 / 06:08 AM IST

    37': Di Maria goes down. There was no challenge. His foot got caught on the turf as he was trying to get on the end of another long ball. Worry-lines for Argentina. But he is back after getting off the pitch for a couple of minutes. 

  • July 11, 2021 / 06:05 AM IST

    33': Right after Messi's shot goes wide, Brazil breaks with Neymar bearing down the Argentine goal. But he is brought down by Paredes who is booked. The resultant free-kick hits the wall and the attack breaks. 

  • July 11, 2021 / 06:03 AM IST

    33': Messi shoots wide! He makes a threatening run up the pitch. Marquinhos does just enough to ensure that Messi doesn't have too much time on the ball and the shot goes wide. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 11, 2021 / 06:01 AM IST

    29': Di Maria makes another threatening run up the right flank. Messi shifts the ball into the left of the box before it is played back to Di Maria. He then sends a shot at goal, but is blocked by Thiago Silva. 

  • July 11, 2021 / 05:53 AM IST

    22': GOALLLL! Di Maria has put Argentina in front. Rodrigo's long ball relseases Di Maria on the right flank and he lofts the ball over the goalkeeper's head and into the back of the net!

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.