Copa America 2020 Final Argentina vs Brazil Live: Di Maria scores as Argentina draw first blood

July 11, 2021 / 06:17 AM IST

and the FIFA World Cup in 2014, Messi will be looking to turn things around for Argentina. But they are up against a strong Brazilian side led by Neymar who have the home advantage even though the Maracana stadium is only filled to 10% capacity.

Will this be Messi’s year? The Barcelona and Argentina captain is one step closer to getting his hands on an elusive international trophy as Argentina beat Colombia on penalties to reach the Copa America final. But he will be up against his close friend and former Barcelona teammate Neymar who are favourites to win the trophy on home soil. After loses in the finals of Copa America 2007, 2015, 2016