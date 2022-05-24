English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!

    trends

    #MCAtDavos Day 2 Top Newsmakers: Piyush Goyal, Tata Power, Infosys, Meesho, Zerodha & More

    #MCAtDavos Day-2: Special broadcast on Moneycontrol with all the day's big stories and headlines. This edition of the world economic forum holds special relevance, for it is after two years that the gathering has convened at Davos, in person. Coming to you at a time of extremely polarised global politics and a business order that is under duress, we will be telling you what are issues the global leadership is talking about. Every evening, block your calendar, as we come to you with the day's top news from Davos, and the newsmakers.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.