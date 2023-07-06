'South Park' creators ban tips at their iconic restaurant, pay staff $30 per hour

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker acquired Casa Bonita for $3.1 million in September 2021.

The creative geniuses behind hit satirical TV show ‘South Park’, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, have introduced a revolutionary pay structure at the recently reopened Casa Bonita. This iconic Mexican restaurant and entertainment venue, known for its live cliff divers and captivating cave experience, now offers its wait staff an unprecedented $30 per hour wage, eliminating the need for tips.

Casa Bonita, nestled in the vibrant city of Lakewood, Colorado, first opened its doors nearly 50 years ago, captivating visitors with its enchanting atmosphere and immersive dining experience.

However, like many businesses, Casa Bonita faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to its unfortunate filing for bankruptcy. But when Stone and Parker caught wind of this beloved establishment's struggles, they saw an opportunity to breathe new life into it and embarked on a remarkable journey of revitalization.

After acquiring Casa Bonita for $3.1 million in September 2021, Stone and Parker made an unwavering commitment to restoring its former glory. The duo invested a staggering $40 million in renovations and upgrades, sparing no expense to create an even more enchanting and memorable experience for patrons.

As Casa Bonita prepares for its grand reopening, the most notable change is the bold and innovative pay structure introduced by Stone and Parker. Instead of relying on tips, which can often be unpredictable and inconsistent, the wait staff at Casa Bonita will now receive a flat hourly wage of $30.

The decision to eliminate tipping has sparked both curiosity and debate within the industry. Some sceptics question whether customers will be less motivated to provide exceptional service without the incentive of a tip.

However, Stone and Parker firmly believe that the higher-than-average wage will inspire their staff to deliver exceptional service, as they no longer have to rely on the generosity of customers for their income.

When asked about the reasoning behind this transformative change, a Casa Bonita spokesperson explained, "During our soft-opening nights, we found that guests simply weren't tipping. We believe it's due to our unconventional, pre-pay ticketing system."

The spokesperson went on to emphasize the benefits of the new system for both employees and customers, stating, "This shift also benefits our guests, who can enjoy Casa Bonita without incurring unexpected costs."

Notably, the $30 per hour wage surpasses the median wage across all occupations in the state of Colorado, as reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Stone and Parker's dedication to Casa Bonita goes beyond their investment. The duo immortalized the venue in an episode of South Park, which aired back in 2003. Titled "Casa Bonita," the episode showcased the restaurant's unique features as the South Park boys embarked on a memorable adventure during a birthday celebration.